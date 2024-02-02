AI is forcing job seekers to develop new skillsets: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

In an exclusive conversation with Network18's managing director and editor in chief Rahul Joshi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke about the employment and job market in India.

There has been news of students, and freshers not being able to find jobs despite being from the top institutions of the country like IITs and IIMs. According to Sitharaman, discussions on this topic are currently based on limited knowledge and information. There are more companies being registered in India and they obviously cannot operate in vacuum. Furthermore, lower and middle order jobs are not being taken into account. "Why are companies being registered in higher numbers if jobs are not being offered?," said the FM.

The global slowdown is having an impact on Indian jobs as well, especially at the higher end in IIM’s and IIT’s. Sitharaman said, “because of artificial intelligence, the kind of job requirements expected of recruits is changing. People with old skillsets are expected to have new and additional set of skills for entering a certain are which until now, didn’t exist.”

The interim budget or the ‘Vote of Account’ for 2024 was presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman yesterday, Feb 1.

During her Budget speech on February 1, Sitharaman said that through the Skill India Mission, the government has trained 1.4 crore youth, upskilled and reskilled 54 lakh youth so far. The government has "established 3,000 ITIs and large institutions of higher learning including 7 IITs, 16 IIITs, 7 IIMs and 15 AIIMs and 390 universities have been set up."