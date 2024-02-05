Air India onboards Ravindra Kumar GP as CHRO

Tata-owned Air India has brought Ravindra Kumar GP on board as chief human resources officer (CHRO). He succeeds Suresh Dutt Tripathi Kumar and will be reporting to Campbell Wilson, chief executive officer and managing director.

Kumar’s role will become effective starting April 1, 2024. Kumar had a long career with General Electric Company where he was the CHRO for the South Asian region. Then, in 2018, he joined Tata Motors where he took up the role of president and CHRO.

Tata Motors has appointed Sitaram Kandi as its CHRO as Kumar moves to Air India. Kandi will also be joining the Tata Motors Executive Committee. Kandi will oversee Tata Motors’ Passenger Vehicle and electrical vehicle businesses. He has previously worked in global companies like Bosch, Monsanto, and General Electric, before his innings began in Tata Motors in 2019.