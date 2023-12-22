Air India set to fly with a new brand look

Air India has started the rollout of its new global brand identity across touchpoints. The airline major has begun the exercise with a full switch across digital and online channels and rebranding at Delhi and Mumbai airports. It had announced its new brand identity in August this year.

The new look features Air India's new brand colours, including Air India red, aubergine, rose gold, and accents of gold. The Tata Group-owned airline announced that starting with Delhi and Mumbai airports, guests will begin to see the new branding at various touchpoints, including check-in counters, boarding gates, lounges, and newly designed boarding cards.

Recently, Air India also revealed new uniforms for its cabin and cockpit crews, designed by Manish Malhotra. The new uniforms will be introduced in a phased manner over the next few months, starting with the entry of service of Air India's first Airbus A350.

Partha Ghosh, global head of communications, Air India in LinkedIn post hinted that brand’s iconic logo on top of its Nariman Point office in Mumbai may also be replaced eventually. “Air India is on a transformation journey and this week we started rolling out the new global brand identity, alongwith the new Vista logo icon replacing the old one (in the pic) across multiple touchpoints, from ids to boarding passes to airports and aircraft. It's a mammoth exercise that will take some months to complete. It's a mission for Air Indians who are committed to turning this National Institution into a National Inspiration, and an airline that India deserves,” he wrote.

On August 10, 2023, Air India, the airline now back in the Tata Group fold, revealed a modern new brand identity and aircraft livery capturing the essence of a bold new India, marking a milestone in its Vihaan.AI roadmap for transformation.

The new look is a re-imagination of the iconic Indian window shape historically used by Air India into a gold window frame that becomes central to the new brand design system symbolising a ‘Window of Possibilities’. Rest assured, Air India’s 77-year-old mascot —the Maharaja—will not retire anytime soon but the potbellied figure’s role will be downsized.