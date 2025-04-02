            

AKQA's co-founder Tom Bedecarre passes away at 70

As AKQA's former co-founder and chairman, Tom Bedecarre led the global expansion of the digital marketing and technology services firm from North America to Europe, Asia and Latin America.

By  Storyboard18Apr 2, 2025 9:09 AM
AKQA's co-founder Tom Bedecarre passes away at 70
Tom Bedecarre was also an investor and advisor for Silicon Valley startups.

Tom Bedecarre, who was the co-founder and former chairman of advertising agency AKQA, has passed away. He was 70.

Bedecarre was also president of WPP Ventures, where he explored Silicon Valley investment opportunities for WPP. Here, he helped source investment opportunities such as Muzy (acquired by UBER) and Kano Computing. He collaborated with venture capital firms, including Andreessen Horowitz, to develop customer relationships with WPP clients.

He was also an investor and advisor for Silicon Valley startups.

As AKQA's former co-founder and chairman, he led the global expansion of the digital marketing and technology services firm from North America to Europe, Asia and Latin America. He completed four acquisitions and raised more than $150 million from General Atlantic, a private equity firm. The business was sold to the WPP Group for almost $600 million.


Tags
First Published on Apr 2, 2025 9:09 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm account for over 90% of UPI transaction value and volume in 2H 2024

Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm account for over 90% of UPI transaction value and volume in 2H 2024

Brand Makers

Apoorva Mukhija aka 'The Rebel Kid' erases Instagram posts after India's Got Latent controversy

Apoorva Mukhija aka 'The Rebel Kid' erases Instagram posts after India's Got Latent controversy

Brand Makers

NPCI names Sohini Rajola as Executive Director - Growth

NPCI names Sohini Rajola as Executive Director - Growth

Brand Makers

Over 70% of companies anticipate changes in business model, driven by AI, evolving customer preferences

Over 70% of companies anticipate changes in business model, driven by AI, evolving customer preferences

Brand Makers

Mauro Porcini joins Samsung Electronics as President & Chief Design Officer

Mauro Porcini joins Samsung Electronics as President & Chief Design Officer

Brand Makers

55+ advertisers jump into IPL 2025: Parle, Vimal, Apple, and Dream11 lead early ad blitz

55+ advertisers jump into IPL 2025: Parle, Vimal, Apple, and Dream11 lead early ad blitz

Brand Makers

Indie agency Talented's bold move and how ESOPs can be a game-changer for adland

Indie agency Talented's bold move and how ESOPs can be a game-changer for adland