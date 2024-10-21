Ajaz Ahmed leaves AKQA after three decades

ADVERTISEMENT
Ajaz Ahmed, who established AKQA in 1994, which was acquired by WPP in 2021, has stepped down from his position as chief executive officer. Ajaz Ahmed moves on from AKQA after a stint of 30 years.
Ahmed stated, "In its infancy, AKQA took its first steps, stumbled, and rose again. The triumphs were exhilarating, the defeats humbling, and both were integral to our journey. As I step aside, I have immense gratitude for all the lives that enhanced mine and the lessons we’ve taught each other along the way. I’m also eternally proud of the fact that our work has influenced countless people, improved many organisations, and contributed positively to the world."
He added, "The dotcom crash, the global financial crisis, the pandemic, and the recent downturn have all tested our fortitude. But instead of retreating, we turned obstacles into opportunities. The challenging moments didn’t break us — they made us stronger, more determined, and more united. It was in times of greatest uncertainty that our team found its greatest strength."
Ahmed, who is also on the board of Elton John AIDS Foundation, Virgin Unite and Mission 44, authored three best sellers Velocity, Limitless, and Defeat.