Amazon elevates Madhavan Sekar to Head - Marketing, Amazon Pay

Previously, Madhavan Sekar led Amazon Pay as category leader - UPI.

By  Storyboard18May 19, 2025 12:07 PM
Madhavan Sekar, who led Amazon Pay as category leader - UPI, has been named head of marketing.

In a note, he shared, "Looking forward to engaging deeply with Financial services and Payments industry leaders."

Sekar began his career at Tata Consultancy Services, and then Madura Coats. From there, he moved to Britannia Industries where he was elevated to group product manager - premium creams and chocolate innovations.

Then, he joined Reliance Retail where he was promoted to the position of assistant vice president - head of marketing and alliances, AJIO business. Here, Sekar led the marketing efforts for AJIO business.

He was responsible for the brand portfolio creation and launch of multiple brands in the mass segment, led the distribution foray of the Reliance Fashion & Lifestyle business, part of the New Commerce team to launch the B2B2C format across India.

He also led SAJ Food Products as senior vice president - head of marketing.


First Published on May 19, 2025 12:07 PM

