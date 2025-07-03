            
Americana Restaurants' Alok Pandey joins Tim Hortons, Middle East as CEO

Alok Pandey, previously led Americana Restaurants as general manager for Kazakhstan.

By  Storyboard18Jul 3, 2025 12:38 PM
Alok Pandey started his career at Jubilant FoodWorks where he held the position of senior vice president. Then, FreshMenu roped him as the chief operations officer.

Alok Pandey, who led Americana Restaurants as general manager for Kazakhstan, has been appointed by Tim Hortons as the chief executive officer for the Middle East region.

Pandey started his career at Jubilant FoodWorks where he held the position of senior vice president. Then, FreshMenu roped him as the chief operations officer.

Pandey joined Americana Restaurants as area operations director - KFC Kuwait, Jordan and Lebanon, where he was then elevated to KFC's area operations director.

In 2023, independent marketing group Gozoop Group won the digital mandate for Tim Hortons.

As part of the mandate, Gozoop Group was tasked with building the brand’s presence in India by leveraging the international stature of the brand.


    First Published on Jul 3, 2025 12:38 PM

