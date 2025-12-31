Kapil Sharma to launch Kap’s Cafe in Dubai on December 31

Indian television comedian Kapil Sharma is set to enter the Middle East hospitality space with the launch of Kap’s Cafe in Dubai on December 31, 2025, marking the brand’s first expansion into the region.

Sharma, who currently hosts the Netflix series The Kapil Sharma Show, announced the development on Instagram by sharing a short promotional video. The video opens with wide shots of the Dubai skyline before focusing on the cafe’s entrance, following which Sharma is seen greeting a customer and serving coffee, signalling the brand’s positioning as a friendly and relaxed hangout.

Kap’s Cafe draws inspiration from the visual identity of The Kapil Sharma Show set. Images shared online show a pastel-toned interior dominated by soft greens and light pinks, designed to create a cosy, welcoming and Instagram-friendly atmosphere. The Dubai outlet closely replicates the design language of the brand’s Surrey, Canada location, which was its first international outlet.

According to details shared by the team, as reported by Moneycontrol, Kap’s Cafe Dubai will operate on December 31 from 4 pm to midnight, positioning itself as a low-key New Year’s Eve destination rather than a party-centric venue.

The official menu for the Dubai outlet is yet to be announced. However, the Surrey outlet offers a blend of Indian and Western comfort food, including vada pav and other Indian snacks, alongside pastas, cafe-style dishes and a wide range of coffees, teas and matcha-based beverages.

