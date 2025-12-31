IndiGo receives Rs 458 crore GST penalty order, plans legal challenge

Earlier, on December 12, InterGlobe Aviation had received a GST notice amounting to Rs 58.74 crore, including demand and penalty.

IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation on Monday received a Goods and Services Tax demand order with a penalty of Rs 458.26 crore, raising a GST demand on compensation received from a foreign supplier and denying input tax credit, as per a regulatory filing.

The airline stated that it believes the order passed by the GST department is erroneous and not in accordance with the law, based on advice received from external tax advisors.

India’s largest airline informed that it will contest the matter and take appropriate legal remedies against the GST order. In a statement issued on Monday, IndiGo stated that the order is not expected to have any significant impact on the company’s financials, operations or other activities.

Earlier, on December 12, InterGlobe Aviation had received a GST notice amounting to Rs 58.74 crore, including demand and penalty.

First Published on Dec 31, 2025 11:25 AM