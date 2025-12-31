Telcos’ body seeks DoT intervention over denial of RoW nod at Navi Mumbai International Airport

COAI stated that contrary to the statutory framework under the Telecommunications Act, 2023 and the Right of Way Rules, 2024, the airport operator had declined to grant the required permissions.

The Cellular Operators Association of India has sought the intervention of the Department of Telecommunications over the alleged denial of Right of Way permission and the imposition of exclusive in-building telecom infrastructure arrangements at the Navi Mumbai International Airport, according to a report by PTI.

In a letter addressed to the Telecom Secretary, COAI stated that the Department of Telecommunications’ intervention was critical to ensure adherence to the statutory Right of Way framework, preserve competitive neutrality and prevent inconvenience to consumers and passengers using the airport facilities, PTI reported.

In telecom parlance, Right of Way defines the rules and rights governing the deployment and operation of telecom infrastructure by service providers on public and private property.

COAI informed that its member telecom service providers, including Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio Infocomm and Vodafone Idea, had approached Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd seeking approvals to deploy their own telecom networks, including in-building solutions infrastructure, to provide seamless 4G and 5G connectivity within the airport premises.

However, COAI stated that contrary to the statutory framework under the Telecommunications Act, 2023 and the Right of Way Rules, 2024, the airport operator had declined to grant the required permissions.

According to COAI, Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd has instead directed telecom operators to mandatorily use a network deployed by the airport operator at charges that it described as exorbitant and commercially untenable.

First Published on Dec 31, 2025 10:27 AM