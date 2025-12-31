17 regional channels across seven languages win MPEG-4 slots in DD Free Dish’s 93rd allotment

Other successful channels include Kanak News (Odia), ABP Majha and 9X Jhakaas (Marathi), ABP Asmita and Gujarat First (Gujarati), and News State Punjab-Haryana-Himachal (Punjabi).

Prasar Bharati has finalised the list of successful broadcasters under the 93rd allotment process for vacant MPEG-4 slots on the DD Free Dish platform, granting free-of-cost placement to 17 regional language channels on a pilot basis until March 31, 2026.

The selected channels span multiple Indian languages and genres, with a strong presence of regional news broadcasters. Kannada channels TV9 Kannada and Public TV secured slots, while Malayalam entertainment channel Mazhavil Manorama also made the cut. The Bengali segment dominated the allotment with winners including ABP Ananda, R Bangla, TV9 Bangla, R Plus Gold, Kolkata TV, R Plus, Enterr 10 Bangla and Khushboo Bangla.

Other successful channels include Kanak News (Odia), ABP Majha and 9X Jhakaas (Marathi), ABP Asmita and Gujarat First (Gujarati), and News State Punjab-Haryana-Himachal (Punjabi).

The allotment follows Prasar Bharati’s November call for applications to fill vacant MPEG-4 slots on its newly launched test streams TS#7 and TS#8. The initiative, positioned as a pilot till the end of FY26, aims to improve regional language representation on DD Free Dish, particularly for under-represented languages and regional news channels.

As per the eligibility framework, only satellite TV channels operating in regional languages listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, excluding Hindi and Urdu, and holding valid Ministry of Information & Broadcasting permissions were considered. Prasar Bharati had prioritised channels in languages such as Kannada, Malayalam, Bangla and Odia, with regional news services given preference over non-news channels.

Selection was carried out by a committee based on verifiable metrics, including recent viewership data and DAVP rate cards, each carrying equal weightage. Channels successful in any paid DD Free Dish auction for 2025–26 were excluded from the free pilot allotment.

Prasar Bharati has reiterated that the placements are subject to strict content and compliance norms. Channels must adhere to declared genre and language commitments, complete all technical formalities, and go live within one month of the commencement date, failing which the allotment will be cancelled.

First Published on Dec 31, 2025 11:02 AM