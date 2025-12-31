Hyundai Motor India to raise car prices by 0.6% from January 2026

Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Wednesday announced a marginal increase in vehicle prices effective January 1, 2026, citing rising input costs, including precious metals and key commodities.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it will raise prices by an average of around 0.6% across its model range.

“While the company continuously strives to optimise costs and minimise the impact on its customers, it is constrained to pass on some of the increased costs to the market through this minor price increase,” Hyundai Motor India said.

Hyundai joins a growing list of automakers announcing price hikes at the start of the new year. Mercedes-Benz, Renault and MG Motor have said they will raise ex-showroom prices by up to 2% across their portfolios from January 1, 2026. Nissan and BMW, meanwhile, have announced steeper increases of up to 3% from 2026 onward.

Separately, Hyundai on December 30 said it would enter India’s commercial mobility segment with the launch of its Prime Taxi range, marking a strategic expansion beyond the private passenger vehicle market.

The Prime Taxi lineup will include two models — a hatchback, Prime HB, and a sedan, Prime SD — positioning Hyundai against established players such as Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors, which dominate India’s commercial passenger vehicle space.

Hyundai said the Prime SD offers fuel efficiency of up to 28.40 kilometres per kilogram in CNG mode, while the Prime HB delivers up to 27.32 kilometres per kilogram.

Both models will come equipped with features increasingly demanded by fleet operators, including six airbags, rear air-conditioning vents and parking sensors, underscoring a growing focus on safety and comfort in commercial mobility offerings.

First Published on Dec 31, 2025 4:27 PM