Swiggy, Zomato step up delivery incentives amid gig worker strike and year-end surge

Swiggy and Zomato have rolled out higher incentives for delivery workers during peak hours and year-end days as the food delivery platforms seek to stabilise operations amid an ongoing nationwide strike by gig and platform workers.

The move comes as delivery worker unions called for strikes on December 25 and December 31, protesting pay levels, working conditions and the lack of social security, even as platforms brace for a spike in order volumes around New Year’s Eve.

Zomato has offered delivery partners payouts of Rs 120 to Rs 150 per order during peak hours between 6 pm and 12 am, according to messages sent to workers and people familiar with the matter. The platform has also promised earnings of up to Rs 3,000 over the course of the day, subject to order volumes and worker availability, Moneycontrol reported.

In addition, Zomato has temporarily waived penalties on order denials and cancellations, a step delivery workers said reduces the risk of income loss during periods of uneven order flow and heightened demand.

Swiggy has also increased incentives around the year-end period, offering delivery workers earnings of up to Rs 10,000 across December 31 and January 1, according to communications shared with delivery partners. On New Year’s Eve, the platform is advertising peak-hour earnings of up to Rs 2,000 between 6 pm and 12 am, as it seeks to ensure adequate rider availability during one of the busiest ordering windows of the year.

Quick commerce player Zepto has also raised incentives for delivery workers, industry sources informed, as companies across food delivery and instant commerce attempt to minimise disruption during the strike period and the year-end surge in demand.

The incentive increases follow brief, localised disruptions during the December 25 strike, particularly in food delivery, although platforms stated that operations stabilised later in the day. Worker unions, however, have claimed broader participation and impact, and have called for continued mobilisation on December 31.

First Published on Dec 31, 2025 11:17 AM