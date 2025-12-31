Mark Zuckerberg reflects on 2025 in Instagram year-in-review post, exclaims 'It's been a year!'

Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has shared a year-in-review post on Instagram reflecting on key personal and professional moments from 2025, with the caption noting that it had been a full year.

The post aligns with Zuckerberg’s long-standing tradition of offering a glimpse into his life beyond the boardroom, while also tying into major developments at Meta during the year, including progress on the company’s Superintelligence initiative and its broader focus on artificial intelligence and the metaverse.

Several images highlighted Zuckerberg’s family life. He appeared alongside his wife, Priscilla Chan, in multiple photographs, including formal settings where the couple were dressed in evening wear, with Chan seen in a black strapless gown in one image taken in a modern living space. Another photograph showed the two laughing together at what appeared to be a gala or party.

The post also featured lighter, playful moments. In one image, the couple were dressed in Roman-inspired costumes, with Zuckerberg wearing a centurion-style helmet and Chan holding a bow. Another photograph showed Zuckerberg wearing a patriotic inflatable Uncle Sam costume while on a boat, underscoring a humorous side of the Meta chief.

Parenting moments were also part of the recap, with one image showing Zuckerberg walking outdoors with his daughter.

The post further included collaborative and social snapshots. Zuckerberg was pictured fist-bumping a colleague on stage, likely during a Meta-related event, and sharing a casual moment with popular streamer Theo Von.

On the professional front, one image highlighted Zuckerberg’s role as a technology leader, showing him wearing Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses during a public appearance, reflecting the company’s continued emphasis on wearable AI and augmented reality as part of its long-term strategy.

