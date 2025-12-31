Anand Mahindra calls on industry leaders to step into classrooms in New Year address

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, used his New Year address to reflect on the company’s performance and lay out his vision for India’s future through stronger institutions, skills development and industry-led education. He urged leaders across the Group to actively mentor, teach and help build real-world learning ecosystems that prepare the next generation for long-term growth.

Mahindra spoke on how Building world-class institutions is not the task for a single board or a small team of academics. It is a mission for the entire Mahindra Community. To truly create a flagship institution of global excellence, we must infuse our classrooms with the real-world grit and innovation that defines our businesses.

He called on everyone to engage with these initiatives - whether it is through mentoring students at Mahindra University, helping design industry-relevant curricula for the Young India Skills University and Mahindra’s skill centers, or offering internships that turn "blue collar" roles into "gold collar" careers. "Your expertise is our most valuable curriculum. Our businesses are the ultimate laboratories for these students. I urge our leaders to be teachers and our managers to be mentors. Let us open our doors to this new generation of talent and show them that the world’s most exciting frontier is right here at home," he said.

Building the Future Together

Speaking about how unpredictable the world maybe, Mahindra spoke about the technology evolving and geopolitics shifting. "But uncertainty is not our enemy, it is our proving ground. Equipped with sharper capabilities, deeper skills and an unwavering commitment to nurturing world-class talent, we will not just navigate the storm, we will chart new courses for growth. The future belongs to those who build it. Let us build it together." he said, wishing everyone a Happy New Year.

First Published on Dec 31, 2025 4:52 PM