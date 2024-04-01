Mullen Lintas CEO Hari Krishnan quits

Hari Krishnan, who served as the chief executive officer of Mullen Lintas, has quit the IPG-owned agency. Before he joined Mullen Lintas, Krishnan was President of Lowe Lintas South where he led the work across clients like Tanishq, Swiggy, Britannia, Phonepe, Flipkart and Fastrack. He also served as the CEO of Mullenlowe Sri Lanka.

Krishnan stated, "From Lintas India to Ammirati Puris Lintas to Lowe to Lowe Lintas to MullenLowe to Mullen Lintas, through Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai and Sri Lanka, it’s been an enriching ride filled with great learning, everlasting friendships, unforgettable memories. Been fortunate enough to work with some of the brightest, sharpest, minds in the industry, to have helped build a plethora of brands and an amazing spectrum of creative work that was insightful, entertaining and effective. Thank you Lintas for a smorgasbord of memories and experiences over 18 yrs. I’ll forever remain a fanboy and be cheering you on from the sidelines."

He further added, "When a brand becomes a part of your identity, it’s impossible to leave it behind. Especially if the brand is called Lintas. Thank you Lintas for a smorgasbord of memories and experiences over 18 yrs. I’ll forever remain a fanboy and be cheering you on from the sidelines."