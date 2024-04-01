comScore            

      Brand Makers

      Mullen Lintas CEO Hari Krishnan quits

      A Lintas veteran, Hari Krishnan began his career at Lowe Lintas and Partners, and went on to work across Grey Group and Star TV.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 1, 2024 4:23 PM
      Mullen Lintas CEO Hari Krishnan quits
      Hari Krishnan added, "When a brand becomes a part of your identity, it’s impossible to leave it behind. Especially if the brand is called Lintas. Thank you Lintas for a smorgasbord of memories and experiences over 18 yrs. I’ll forever remain a fanboy and be cheering you on from the sidelines."

      Hari Krishnan, who served as the chief executive officer of Mullen Lintas, has quit the IPG-owned agency. Before he joined Mullen Lintas, Krishnan was President of Lowe Lintas South where he led the work across clients like Tanishq, Swiggy, Britannia, Phonepe, Flipkart and Fastrack. He also served as the CEO of Mullenlowe Sri Lanka.

      Krishnan stated, "From Lintas India to Ammirati Puris Lintas to Lowe to Lowe Lintas to MullenLowe to Mullen Lintas, through Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai and Sri Lanka, it’s been an enriching ride filled with great learning, everlasting friendships, unforgettable memories. Been fortunate enough to work with some of the brightest, sharpest, minds in the industry, to have helped build a plethora of brands and an amazing spectrum of creative work that was insightful, entertaining and effective. Thank you Lintas for a smorgasbord of memories and experiences over 18 yrs. I’ll forever remain a fanboy and be cheering you on from the sidelines."

      He further added, "When a brand becomes a part of your identity, it’s impossible to leave it behind. Especially if the brand is called Lintas. Thank you Lintas for a smorgasbord of memories and experiences over 18 yrs. I’ll forever remain a fanboy and be cheering you on from the sidelines."

      A Lintas veteran, Krishnan began his career at Lowe Lintas and Partners, and went on to work across Grey Group and Star TV.


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 1, 2024 3:52 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Swiggy's Vikas Jayna joins Eureka Forbes as chief technology officer

      Swiggy's Vikas Jayna joins Eureka Forbes as chief technology officer

      Brand Makers

      Dezerv appoints Yash Bhargava as head - brand and content marketing

      Dezerv appoints Yash Bhargava as head - brand and content marketing

      Brand Makers

      Mullen Lintas's Hari Krishnan joins Quotient Ventures as group chief business officer

      Mullen Lintas's Hari Krishnan joins Quotient Ventures as group chief business officer

      Brand Makers

      FCB Interface elevates Gaurav Dudeja as chief executive officer

      FCB Interface elevates Gaurav Dudeja as chief executive officer

      Brand Makers

      Table Space appoints Megha Agarwal as CMO

      Table Space appoints Megha Agarwal as CMO

      Brand Makers

      BCCI invites IPL team owners to meet in Ahmedabad on April 16

      BCCI invites IPL team owners to meet in Ahmedabad on April 16

      Brand Makers

      Marico-owned Beardo's CEO goes on sabbatical; Top execs of the company quit

      Marico-owned Beardo's CEO goes on sabbatical; Top execs of the company quit

      Brand Makers

      Kantar elevates Amanjit S as regional marketing director - APAC, Kantar

      Kantar elevates Amanjit S as regional marketing director - APAC, Kantar