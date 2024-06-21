Bank of Baroda onboards Tennis player Sumit Nagal as brand endorser

Bank of Baroda (Bank), the public sector bank, has onboarded the rising Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal as its brand endorser. The move is in line with the Bank’s philosophy to support emerging talented and ambitious Indian sportspersons as they endeavour to compete on the world stage.

26 years old, Nagal, will be strategically positioned by the Bank to target a younger demographic and a new generation of customers with a range of products specifically designed for this segment.

The highest-ranked Indian singles tennis player currently, Nagpal has jumped to a career-high singles ranking of World No. 71 on 17th June 2024, while securing a place in the Indian contingent for the Paris Olympics in the process. In January 2024, he became the first Indian player in 35 years to defeat a seeded player in a Grand Slam men’s singles match at the Australian Open 2024.

Nagpal joins line-up of Bank of Baroda endorsers that includes badminton star PV Sindhu and cricketing youth icon Shafali Verma.

Commenting on the association, Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of Baroda said, “Tennis is a global, highly competitive and demanding sport and this makes Nagpal’s journey and what he’s aspiring to achieve all the more inspiring and extraordinary. The collaboration will also go a long way in promoting the sport in India and helping the Bank reach out to a younger audience.”

“His commitment, perseverance, passion and authenticity are just some of the attributes that define him; values that Bank of Baroda holds dear as well. 2024 is already proving to be a breakthrough year for him and over 80,000 Barodians are cheering for him as he strives to achieve his dreams and make the country proud,” added Chand.