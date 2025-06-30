From Tata’s legacy to tech-led politics: Highlights from Storyboard18’s Delhi Literature Festival 2025

ADVERTISEMENT
In a special episode of Media Dialogues With Storyboard18, parliamentarian Bansuri Swaraj spotlighted the economic promise of emerging sectors like gaming and emphasized the role of India’s youth in shaping the nation’s political future. Meanwhile, former diplomat Lakshmi Puri reflected on generational divides, personal storytelling, and her novel The Swallowing Sun.
The festival also featured a compelling conversation between biographer Dr. Thomas Mathew and Storyboard18 Editor Delshad Irani, delving into Ratan Tata: A Life, a biography that unpacks the legacy and leadership of one of India’s most iconic industrialists.