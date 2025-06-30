Nokia's Chief People Officer Lorna Gibb steps down

ADVERTISEMENT
Lorna Gibb, who led Nokia as its chief people officer, has decided to step down from her position and from its group leadership team (a position she held since June 2024) in order to pursue another opportunity. Esa Niinimäki, chief legal officer, will assume Lorna’s responsibilities in the interim period as the search commences.
Gibb has been responsible for evolving Nokia’s people strategy and driving forward our talent and leadership programs.
As the chief people officer, Gibb's focus was on developing strategic future fit people solutions on talent, leadership and culture that aligned with Nokia's critical business objectives.
She was responsible for overall people experience, including culture, talent, succession, talent development, leadership, transformation, reward, benefits, compensation, employee relations, industrial relations, workforce planning, HR technology and well being.