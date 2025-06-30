Gucci onboards Lee Know as global brand ambassador

ADVERTISEMENT
Gucci has announced the appointment of Lee Know, a member of the internationally acclaimed group Stray Kids, as its new Global Brand Ambassador.
Since his debut with Stray Kids in 2018, Lee Know has showcased exceptional versatility, not only as a performer but also as a songwriter and composer, establishing himself as a truly multifaceted artist.
With his innate sense of style, Lee Know has seamlessly incorporated Gucci into his personal expression, both at official events and in editorial appearances. Last year, he attended the Cruise 2025 fashion show in London, further deepening his relationship with the House.
Recognized for his individuality and artistic spirit, Lee Know brings a distinct energy to Gucci’s evolving narrative. Regarding his new role, he shared “I believe Gucci is a brand that transcends the past and present through heritage and contemporary creativity. It’s a great honor to be part of Gucci’s visionary journey.”
As a Gucci Global Brand Ambassador, Lee Know will participate in a range of the House’s events and initiatives.