            

Gucci onboards Lee Know as global brand ambassador

Since his debut with Stray Kids in 2018, Lee Know has showcased exceptional versatility, not only as a performer but also as a songwriter and composer, establishing himself as a truly multifaceted artist.

By  Storyboard18Jun 30, 2025 5:44 PM
Gucci onboards Lee Know as global brand ambassador
As a Gucci Global Brand Ambassador, Lee Know will participate in a range of the House’s events and initiatives.

Gucci has announced the appointment of Lee Know, a member of the internationally acclaimed group Stray Kids, as its new Global Brand Ambassador.

Since his debut with Stray Kids in 2018, Lee Know has showcased exceptional versatility, not only as a performer but also as a songwriter and composer, establishing himself as a truly multifaceted artist.

With his innate sense of style, Lee Know has seamlessly incorporated Gucci into his personal expression, both at official events and in editorial appearances. Last year, he attended the Cruise 2025 fashion show in London, further deepening his relationship with the House.

Recognized for his individuality and artistic spirit, Lee Know brings a distinct energy to Gucci’s evolving narrative. Regarding his new role, he shared “I believe Gucci is a brand that transcends the past and present through heritage and contemporary creativity. It’s a great honor to be part of Gucci’s visionary journey.”

As a Gucci Global Brand Ambassador, Lee Know will participate in a range of the House’s events and initiatives.


Tags
First Published on Jun 30, 2025 5:44 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

“What’s ‘conderned’?”: Shashi Tharoor responds after Suhel Seth points out typo

“What’s ‘conderned’?”: Shashi Tharoor responds after Suhel Seth points out typo

Brand Makers

CRED’s Kunal Shah flags India’s blind spots in time value and female workforce

CRED’s Kunal Shah flags India’s blind spots in time value and female workforce

Brand Makers

From Tata’s legacy to tech-led politics: Highlights from Storyboard18’s Delhi Literature Festival 2025

From Tata’s legacy to tech-led politics: Highlights from Storyboard18’s Delhi Literature Festival 2025

Brand Makers

MobiKwik elevates Saurabh Dwivedi to CTO

MobiKwik elevates Saurabh Dwivedi to CTO

Brand Makers

OpenAI vs Meta: AI talent war pushing compensation sky high

OpenAI vs Meta: AI talent war pushing compensation sky high

Brand Makers

Nokia's Chief People Officer Lorna Gibb steps down

Nokia's Chief People Officer Lorna Gibb steps down

Brand Makers

CXO Moves: Exec movements across Mercedes-Benz India, WPP Media, Bajaj Consumer Care, Prada, P&G India and more

CXO Moves: Exec movements across Mercedes-Benz India, WPP Media, Bajaj Consumer Care, Prada, P&G India and more