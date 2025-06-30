            
VML's Chief Creative Officer Mukund Olety to move within WPP network

Prior to joining VML, Mukund Olety was at BBDO China leading the creative teams on Mars Wrigley, Visa and Volkswagen.

By  Storyboard18Jun 30, 2025 12:01 PM
Mukund Olety has also worked with Leo Burnett in Malaysia and Ogilvy in India.

Mukund Olety, who led VML as chief creative officer, has stepped down from his position. In this role, he was responsible for the overall creative direction and reputation of the agency. He was tasked to provide both creative leadership and strategic guidance to major clients while mentoring and nurturing talent across the agency. Olety led key agency relationships with clients, peers, media and industry partners.

In a note, he shared, "I’ve always believed that good things happen when you do great work, and now I’m thrilled to announce my next chapter: I’ll be moving within the system as part of WPP's creative leadership for The Coca-Cola Company in Europe. This is truly a dream role, and I’m honored by the immense trust placed in me."

Prior to joining VML, Olety was at BBDO China leading the creative teams on Mars Wrigley, Visa and Volkswagen. He has also worked with Leo Burnett in Malaysia and Ogilvy in India.

As the former creative supervisor at DDB Mudra Group, he worked on India’s leading fashion and beverage accounts - Springfield, Bossini, Kappa, McDowell’s No.1, DSP Black, Peter England. And, as former associate creative director at Leo Burnett (now Leo), he led the teams of McDonald’s, Maxis, Carlsberg and Coke.


First Published on Jun 30, 2025 12:00 PM

