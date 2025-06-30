MobiKwik elevates Saurabh Dwivedi to CTO

One MobiKwik Systems Ltd. (MobiKwik) announced two senior-level promotions. Saurabh Dwivedi has been elevated to chief technology officer (CTO), building on his contributions since joining MobiKwik in August 2023 as senior vice president - engineering for the company's payments division.

Dwivedi brings experience from his previous role as VP - Engineering at MakeMyTrip, where he played a pivotal role in scaling the platform, stated the company in its release.

As CTO, Dwivedi will spearhead engineering for four divisions namely Payments, Financial Services, Core Platform and Infrastructure & InfoSec. This year, MobiKwik’s focus is on leveraging AI as a growth catalyst.

Dwivedi is leading the charter with initiatives such as AI Assisted Product Development, Efficient Collections and Customer Delight.

At the same time, Dhruv Wadhera has been promoted to senior VP, Offline Payments. Wadhera has been leading MobiKwik’s Offline Payments vertical since June 2023, spearheading its expansion across Bharat.

Prior to MobiKwik, Wadhera served as VP and sales director at Zomato, where he managed P&L operations across North and East India markets.

“Since joining MobiKwik, Saurabh has demonstrated remarkable leadership in inspiring our engineering team to set high standards for our core product as well as driving innovation through new ideas,” remarked Bipin Preet Singh, co-founder, MD & CEO, MobiKwik.

“As we scale new heights, it’s vital we have strong leaders at the helm of both technology and distribution. Both Saurabh and Dhruv have demonstrated the acumen to serve our users with excellence, build with foresight and lead with integrity. I’m excited to see them shape the next chapter of MobiKwik’s growth story,” he added.

Commenting on his promotion, Dwivedi said, "I am honored to take on this expanded role and excited to shape our AI powered technology vision. MobiKwik has evolved into a diverse fintech platform – consumer payments operates at a significant scale, credit distribution is growing rapidly while our emerging verticals - wealth and payment gateway are still in the innovation phase. My focus will be on building a unified yet flexible infrastructure that serves diverse businesses at different stages of maturity, while maintaining reliability and innovation for our users.”