BCCI invites IPL team owners to meet in Ahmedabad on April 16

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited owners of the 10 IPL teams for an informal meeting in Ahmedabad on April 16.

The owners' meeting will take place on the sidelines of the game between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"The IPL owners have been invited for an informal meeting. There is no set agenda. Since IPL will be into its second month, it will be a good time for all stake-holders to get together," a BCCI official told PTI.

Discussions are likely to be around the mega auction due later this year, covering player retentions and potential increase in the auction purse which currently stands at Rs 100 crore. BCCI secretary Jay Shah, president Roger Binny and IPL chairman will attend the meeting.

In other news, recently, the board has been mulling increasing the annual retainer for cricketers with focus on players prioritising playing in test matches to reinstate interest among players in the games longest format.

The board has received a proposal to increase match fees and remuneration for red-ball cricket both internationally as well as domestically. This will be done in order to ensure that the sum equals the remenuration of lower mid-level IPL contract.