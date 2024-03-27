Costin Mandrea appointed CEO of SLMG Beverages, Coca-Cola India’s largest independent bottler

SLMG Group, India's largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola in India and SouthWest Asia, today announced the appointment of Costin Mandrea as chief executive officer of Coca-Cola SLMG operations.

Mandrea has held key leadership positions at Coca-Cola Bottling System in Western and Central Europe, Russia, and Japan, where he demonstrated expertise in driving business growth through company-wide transformation, sales force operations, customer engagement, and route-to-market strategies.

Commenting on the appointment, S N Ladhani, chairman and managing director, Coca-Cola SLMG said, "With great pleasure, we welcome Costin Mandrea aboard as the CEO of SLMG Group. His proven track record of leadership and strategic acumen makes him a perfect fit to lead our company into its next phase of expansion and success. ‘’ Amidst our accelerated growth phase at SLMG Group, we firmly believe Costin to be the perfect leader to navigate us towards unprecedented success. With his proven track record and dynamic approach, we are poised to achieve remarkable milestones under his guidance, added Ladhani.

Upon his appointment, Mandrea remarked, "I am honored and excited to join Coca-Cola SLMG as its Chief Executive Officer. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team and leveraging my experience to drive innovation and growth for the company.’’

Mandrea holds a degree from the University of Bucharest.