Contentstack ropes in Gurdeep Dhillon as its CMO

Contentstack, a composable digital experience platform (DXP) provider, announced Gurdeep Dhillon as its new chief marketing officer. Dhillon brings almost 20 years of enterprise software experience and global marketing leadership responsibility at industry giants SAP, Marketo, and Adobe. Most recently, he helped lead Zuora into the next phase of the “Subscription Economy.”

“Even some of the best-known brands in the world are facing a relevancy crisis as they seek to gain a sustainable competitive advantage. Contentstack has the vision, product, and commitment to no-fail customer care that these brands can count on to deliver exceptional digital experiences,” said Dhillon. “The team has built something special – from the platform all the way to the culture. That made this an obvious choice for me.”

Dhillon will report to Contentstack founder and CEO Neha Sampat. “Gurdeep is a great fit for our Contentstack tribe, both in expertise and values alignment,” said Sampat. “He understands the industry, and what it takes to capitalize on opportunity, and lead category creation. He knows digital experiences are the new competitive frontline for brands. Best yet, he is well regarded for his leadership style and ability to bring teams together to do the best work of their lives.”