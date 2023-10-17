comScore

Cricket World Cup: Aman Gupta's boAt makes India’s first AI music video with Vishal Dadlani

To celebrate the spirit of cricket in India, during ICC World Cup, boAt has launched an AI music video with singer Vishal Dadlani

By  Storyboard18Oct 17, 2023 1:43 PM
The boAt Men's Cricket World Cup anthem, "India-India," was conceptualized by Tagglabs Agency, and is now available for streaming on all major music platforms. The music video can be watched on the boAt YouTube channel. (Image by @ICC via twitter)

boAt, India's audio and wearables brand, announced the launch of its new Men's Cricket World Cup anthem, titled "India-India." The anthem is a tribute to the spirit of cricket in India, and features vocals by singer Vishal Dadlani and lyrics by celebrity writer Prashant Ingole.

"We are thrilled to launch our new Men's Cricket World Cup anthem, 'India-India,'" said Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of boAt. "Cricket is more than just a sport in India; it is a way of life. This anthem is our tribute to the spirit of cricket and the millions of fans who are passionate about the game. We hope that it will inspire and unite the nation as we cheer on Team India in the World Cup."

The music video for "India-India" is a visual feast, showcasing the diversity and love for cricket in "I am honored to be a part of this special anthem," said Dadlani. "Cricket is a religion in India, and it is a privilege to be able to sing about a sport that brings so much joy to so many people. I hope that this anthem will inspire and unite the nation as we cheer on Team India in the upcoming World Cup."

"The spirit of cricket in India is truly unique," said Ingole. "It is a sport that brings people together from all walks of life. I am grateful for the opportunity to write an anthem that celebrates this spirit. I hope that 'India-India' will become a rallying cry for cricket fans across the country as we support Team India in the World Cup."

boAt has had a long association with cricket and has many cricketers as brand ambassadors (boAtheads) including Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan and Jemi Rodrigues. The boAt Men's Cricket World Cup anthem, "India-India," was conceptualized by Tagglabs Agency, and is now available for streaming on all major music platforms. The music video can be watched on the boAt YouTube channel.


First Published on Oct 17, 2023 1:43 PM

