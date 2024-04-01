CXO Moves: Exec appointments across Cleartrip, Maruti Suzuki, and Noise among others

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Tavleen Bhatia

Previous: Head of growth, marketing and monetisation, Flipkart

Present: Chief marketing and revenue officer, Cleartrip

Cleartrip appoints Tavleen Bhatia in a new role. She has worked at Hindustan Unilever too.

Aman Mannan and Shitu Patil

Previous: Group executive creative director, Leo Burnett; National head of art and ECD, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi

Publicis India appoints Aman Mannan and Shitu Patil as joint national creative directors. In their new roles, Mannan and Patil will leverage their expertise to lead the agency's creative vision across all offices in India.

Partho Banerjee and Shashank Srivastava

At auto major Maruti Suzuki, Shashank Srivastava has been transferred from the position of head – marketing and sales to ‘Member Executive Committee’ and Partho Banerjee becomes head – marketing and sales. Earlier, Banerjee was head of service at the car manufacturer.

Costin Mandrea

Present: Chief executive officer, SLMG Group, Coca-Cola

Costin Mandrea has been appointed by Coca-Cola’s SLMG Group in a new role.

Gurdeep Dhillon

Previous: Chief marketing officer, Zuora

Present: CMO, Contentstack

Contentstack has appointed Gurdeep Dhillon in a new role. He has worked across SAP Customer Experience and Adobe.

Sathish Raghunathan

Previous: Chief financial officer, Kin + Carta

Present: CFO, Fulcrum Digital

Fulcrum Digital has roped in Sathish Raghunathan in a new role. He has worked across Citibank India, Wipro and Ensono.

Jamshed Taraporwala

Previous: Director, Knight Frank

Present: Executive director - India Enterprise Business Development, Table Space

Table Space has roped in Jamshed Taraporwala in a new role. He has worked across The Ritz-Carlton, Courtyard by Marriott, Cushman & Wakefield Hospitality and Brigade Group.

Gaurav Mehta

Previous: Chief marketing officer, Noise

Gaurav Mehta has moved on from Noise. He has worked across Elephant Design, JWT, Yahoo and Zupee.

Azharuddin Rabbani

Previous: Managing director, Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services

Azharuddin Rabbani stepped down as the managing director at Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services.

Praveen Sharma

Previous: COO - Commerce Services, Paytm

Praveen Sharma had called it quits at Paytm. He has worked across IPG, GroupM, Madison Communications and Google.