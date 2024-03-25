CXO Moves: Exec movements across P&G India, Microsoft, Flipkart, Nissan, Ogilvy and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.
Kumar Venkatasubramanian
Previous: Senior vice president, Procter & Gamble (P&G)
Present: Managing director, P&G India
The Board of Directors of P&G have approved the appointment of Kumar Venkatasubramanian as managing director of P&G India for a period of five years effective May 1, 2024. Venkatasubramanian will be taking over from L. V. Vaidyanathan, who has tendered his resignation as managing director.
Venkatasubramanian started his career at P&G as key account manager.
Arun Kakatkar
Previous: President / chief of strategy and organisation, Kalyani Group
Present: Lead - human resources, Microsoft India
Arun Kakatkar has joined Microsoft India in a new role. He has worked across Black & Decker, Foseco, Ingersoll Rand, Flextronics, Microsoft and TE Connectivity.
Saurabh Vatsa
Previous: Deputy managing director, Nissan
Present: Managing director, Nissan
Nissan has elevated Saurabh Vatsa in a new role. He has worked across Ballarpur Industries, Daewoo Motors India, General Motors India, GM Korea Company and Stellantis.
Harsh Chaudhary
Previous: CXO - monetisation, Meesho
Present: Vice president - customer, Flipkart
Flipkart has appointed Harsh Chaudhary in a new role. He has worked across McKinsey & Company, Myntra and Disney+ Hotstar.
Kristen Cavallo
Previous: Global chief executive officer, MullenLowe Group
Kristen Cavallo has moved on from MullenLowe Group. She has worked across Bristol Myers Squibb, Mullen Advertising, Arnold Worldwide and The Martin Agency.
Pradeep Lamba
Previous: Lead paid CRM digital marketing [D2C, Big Data & CRM, DMP, MarTech], Samsung Electronics.
Present: Vice president - marketing, Revolt Motors
Revolt Motors has appointed Pradeep Lamba in a new role. He has worked across FICCI, WPP, Lenskart.com and Publicis Media.
Mustafa Suleyman
Previous: Co-founder and chief executive officer, Inflection AI
Present: CEO, Microsoft AI
Mustafa Suleyman has joined Microsoft in a new role. He has worked across Reos Partners, DeepMind and Google.
Kent Wertime
Previous: Co-chief executive, Ogilvy
Present: Global chief executive officer, Ogilvy One
Kent Wertime has been elevated in a new role. He has worked across DMB&B New York, BBDO New York and BBDO Asia-Pacific.
Nikhil Sharma
Previous: Market managing director - Eurasia, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Present: Managing director & AVSP, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group
Radisson Hotel Group has appointed Nikhil Sharma in a new role. She has worked across InterContinental Hotels Group, The Lemon Tree Hotel Company and Ginger Hotels.
Shaktipriyo Sikdar
Previous: Head - digital marketing, Emami
Present: Head of digital services, South, India, Havas Media Network
Havas Media Network has appointed Shaktipriyo Sikdar in a new role. He has worked across Lodha Group, Housing.com, Reliance Retail, Essence and Mindshare.
Mehak Jaini
Previous: National strategy head, 22feet Tribal Worldwide and vice president strategy, DDB Mudra Group
Mehak Jaini has moved on from DDB Mudra Group. She has also worked at Loreal.
Rajat Luthra
Previous: Chief executive officer, India & Nepal, KFC
Present: Chief executive officer, Third Wave Coffee
Rajat Luthra has succeeded Sushant Goel as the chief executive officer at Third Wave Coffee. He has worked across Jubilant FoodWorks, Hindustan Unilever and Future Group India.
Anuraag Srivastava
Previous: Group chief financial officer, The Phoenix Mills
Present: Director - finance, and CFO, Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd. (The Times of India)
Anuraag Srivastava has joined Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd. in a new role. He has worked across Price Waterhouse, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare, Future Group, Indus Towers, Tata Teleservices and Sterlite Power.
Sudip Gupta
Present: Director - legal, Times of India
Sudip Gupta has joined Times of India in a new role. In his new role, Gupta will lead the legal function for TOI and take care of litigation, legal operations, regulatory risks and compliance and legal aspects of strategic partnerships.
He has worked across American Tower Corporation (ATC), ESPN Star India, British Telecom (BT) India, Avaya India Private Limited, Fox Mandal, DSK Legal, HCL Perot Limited, Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A. Shroff & Co., among more.
Jitesh Shah
Previous: Senior executive, Byju's
Present: Head of business - after-sales service, Ola Electric
Ola Electric has appointed Jitesh Shah in a new role. Shah took up the role few months before the company filed for IPO, as reported by ET.
Anne Marie Rowland
Previous: Managing partner, United Kingdom and Ireland, Capco
Present: Chief executive officer, Capco
On April 1, Anne Marie Rowland will take up the role of Capco as its CEO. She has also worked at Accenture.
Gaurav Sabharwal
Previous: Chief executive officer, Modern Beverages
Present: Managing director, India & South Asia, Brown-Forman
Gaurav Sabharwal has joined Brown-Forman in a new role. He has worked across Diageo and Pernod Ricard.
Devang Sampat
Present: Managing director, Cinepolis India
Cinepolis India elevated Devang Sampat as managing director. He has also worked at Cinemax India.
Zameer Kochar
Previous: Chief marketing officer, Rajasthan Royals
Present: Chief marketing officer, Angel One
Angel One has appointed Zameer Kochar in a new role. He has worked across Hindustan Unilever, Godfrey Phillips India, Star India, LoyaltyOne and InterMiles.
Madhu Sasidhar
Previous: President, traditional hospital, Cleveland Clinic
Present: President and chief executive officer, Apollo Hospitals
Apollo Hospitals has joined Madhu Sasidhar in a new role. He has worked across Community Health Systems, Envera Health and Ohio Respiratory Care Board.
Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy