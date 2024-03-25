CXO Moves: Exec movements across P&G India, Microsoft, Flipkart, Nissan, Ogilvy and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Kumar Venkatasubramanian

Previous: Senior vice president, Procter & Gamble (P&G)

Present: Managing director, P&G India

The Board of Directors of P&G have approved the appointment of Kumar Venkatasubramanian as managing director of P&G India for a period of five years effective May 1, 2024. Venkatasubramanian will be taking over from L. V. Vaidyanathan, who has tendered his resignation as managing director.

Venkatasubramanian started his career at P&G as key account manager.

Arun Kakatkar

Previous: President / chief of strategy and organisation, Kalyani Group

Present: Lead - human resources, Microsoft India

Arun Kakatkar has joined Microsoft India in a new role. He has worked across Black & Decker, Foseco, Ingersoll Rand, Flextronics, Microsoft and TE Connectivity.

Saurabh Vatsa

Previous: Deputy managing director, Nissan

Present: Managing director, Nissan

Nissan has elevated Saurabh Vatsa in a new role. He has worked across Ballarpur Industries, Daewoo Motors India, General Motors India, GM Korea Company and Stellantis.

Harsh Chaudhary

Previous: CXO - monetisation, Meesho

Present: Vice president - customer, Flipkart

Flipkart has appointed Harsh Chaudhary in a new role. He has worked across McKinsey & Company, Myntra and Disney+ Hotstar.

Kristen Cavallo

Previous: Global chief executive officer, MullenLowe Group

Kristen Cavallo has moved on from MullenLowe Group. She has worked across Bristol Myers Squibb, Mullen Advertising, Arnold Worldwide and The Martin Agency.

Pradeep Lamba

Previous: Lead paid CRM digital marketing [D2C, Big Data & CRM, DMP, MarTech], Samsung Electronics.

Present: Vice president - marketing, Revolt Motors

Revolt Motors has appointed Pradeep Lamba in a new role. He has worked across FICCI, WPP, Lenskart.com and Publicis Media.

Mustafa Suleyman

Previous: Co-founder and chief executive officer, Inflection AI

Present: CEO, Microsoft AI

Mustafa Suleyman has joined Microsoft in a new role. He has worked across Reos Partners, DeepMind and Google.

Kent Wertime

Previous: Co-chief executive, Ogilvy

Present: Global chief executive officer, Ogilvy One

Kent Wertime has been elevated in a new role. He has worked across DMB&B New York, BBDO New York and BBDO Asia-Pacific.

Nikhil Sharma

Previous: Market managing director - Eurasia, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Present: Managing director & AVSP, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group

Radisson Hotel Group has appointed Nikhil Sharma in a new role. She has worked across InterContinental Hotels Group, The Lemon Tree Hotel Company and Ginger Hotels.

Shaktipriyo Sikdar

Previous: Head - digital marketing, Emami

Present: Head of digital services, South, India, Havas Media Network

Havas Media Network has appointed Shaktipriyo Sikdar in a new role. He has worked across Lodha Group, Housing.com, Reliance Retail, Essence and Mindshare.

Mehak Jaini

Previous: National strategy head, 22feet Tribal Worldwide and vice president strategy, DDB Mudra Group

Mehak Jaini has moved on from DDB Mudra Group. She has also worked at Loreal.

Rajat Luthra

Previous: Chief executive officer, India & Nepal, KFC

Present: Chief executive officer, Third Wave Coffee

Rajat Luthra has succeeded Sushant Goel as the chief executive officer at Third Wave Coffee. He has worked across Jubilant FoodWorks, Hindustan Unilever and Future Group India.

Anuraag Srivastava

Previous: Group chief financial officer, The Phoenix Mills

Present: Director - finance, and CFO, Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd. (The Times of India)

Anuraag Srivastava has joined Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd. in a new role. He has worked across Price Waterhouse, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare, Future Group, Indus Towers, Tata Teleservices and Sterlite Power.

Sudip Gupta

Present: Director - legal, Times of India

Sudip Gupta has joined Times of India in a new role. In his new role, Gupta will lead the legal function for TOI and take care of litigation, legal operations, regulatory risks and compliance and legal aspects of strategic partnerships.

He has worked across American Tower Corporation (ATC), ESPN Star India, British Telecom (BT) India, Avaya India Private Limited, Fox Mandal, DSK Legal, HCL Perot Limited, Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A. Shroff & Co., among more.

Jitesh Shah

Previous: Senior executive, Byju's

Present: Head of business - after-sales service, Ola Electric

Ola Electric has appointed Jitesh Shah in a new role. Shah took up the role few months before the company filed for IPO, as reported by ET.

Anne Marie Rowland

Previous: Managing partner, United Kingdom and Ireland, Capco

Present: Chief executive officer, Capco

On April 1, Anne Marie Rowland will take up the role of Capco as its CEO. She has also worked at Accenture.

Gaurav Sabharwal

Previous: Chief executive officer, Modern Beverages

Present: Managing director, India & South Asia, Brown-Forman

Gaurav Sabharwal has joined Brown-Forman in a new role. He has worked across Diageo and Pernod Ricard.

Devang Sampat

Present: Managing director, Cinepolis India

Cinepolis India elevated Devang Sampat as managing director. He has also worked at Cinemax India.

Zameer Kochar

Previous: Chief marketing officer, Rajasthan Royals

Present: Chief marketing officer, Angel One

Angel One has appointed Zameer Kochar in a new role. He has worked across Hindustan Unilever, Godfrey Phillips India, Star India, LoyaltyOne and InterMiles.

Madhu Sasidhar

Previous: President, traditional hospital, Cleveland Clinic

Present: President and chief executive officer, Apollo Hospitals

Apollo Hospitals has joined Madhu Sasidhar in a new role. He has worked across Community Health Systems, Envera Health and Ohio Respiratory Care Board.