CXO Moves: Exec movements across Volkswagen, Dentsu, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Myntra, Perfetti Van Melle, Havas and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Susanne Franz

Previous: Senior director global brand communications & CX, Audi

Present: Global chief marketing officer, Volkswagen

Volkswagen has named Susanne Franz as global chief marketing officer. She has worked across Kia Motors, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Alfa Romeo, SEAT and CUPRA.

Ankit Desai

Previous: Marketing director, Hershey India

Present: General Manager South East Asia, Australia, New Zealand, The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company has elevated Ankit Desai in a new role. He started his career with The Kellogg Company.

Heeru Dingra

Previous: Chief executive officer, WATConsult

Heeru Dingra bid goodbye to Dentsu India after a stint of nine years. She has worked across ICICI Bank, Citi and Indiabulls Group.

Nikhil Sharma

Previous: Managing director, Perfetti Van Melle, Vietnam

Present: Managing director, Perfetti Van Melle, India

Nikhil Sharma has been roped in by Perfetti Van Melle India as the managing director.

Nick Priday

Previous: Global chief financial officer, Dentsu Group

Nick Priday, who served as the global chief financial officer, has moved on from Dentsu. He has worked at Ernst & Young too.

Ayyappan R

Previous: Senior vice president, Flipkart Group, chief executive officer, Cleartrip

Ayyappan R has moved on from Flipkart. He started off at Siemens and went on to work across ITC and Myntra.

Ruchir Dave

Previous: Senior director, Apple

Present: Head - audio division, Apple

Apple has promoted Ruchir Dave as the head of the audio division. He started his career at the Applied Research Lab, Penn State University, and went on to work also at Cisco.

Aline Santos Farhat

Previous: Chief brand officer and chief equity diversity and inclusion officer, Unilever

Aline Santos Farhat has moved on from Unilever. She started her career with Unilever as global senior vice president - laundry.

Venu Nair

Previous: Advisor, Shoppers Stop

Present: Chief of strategic partnerships and omnichannel, Myntra

Myntra has onboarded Venu Nair in a new role. Nair has worked across Arvind Mills, Arvind Worldwide, Aditya Birla Nuovo, Marks and Spencer, Tata Trent and Westside.

KVS Manian

Previous: Whole time director - corporate, institutional and investment banking and wealth management, Kotak Mahindra Bank

Present: Joint managing director, Kotak Mahindra Bank

KVS Manian has been appointed as joint managing director with effect from March 1, 2024. He will spearhead the growth of wholesale bank, commercial bank, private banking, asset reconstruction division and wholesale credit. He will also continue to have oversight over the institutional equities and investment banking businesses of the Group.

Manian started his career with Kotak Mahindra Bank as group head – consumer banking.

Rajeev Mantri

Previous: Managing director, chief financial officer, India and Cluster Finance Head, South Asia, Citi

Present: Executive president and chief financial officer, Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank has appointed Rajeev Mantri in a new role. He has worked in companies such as Diageo, Standard Chartered Bank, Mashreq Bank and TransUnion CIBIL Limited.

Tarun Chhabra

Previous: Vice president and mobile networks India head, Nokia

Present: Country manager, Nokia

Nokia has elevated Tarun Chhabra as the country manager. He has worked across Siemens India, Motorola India, OMC Power and Samsung Electronics.

Samyukta Ganesh Iyer

Previous: Vice president and head of marketing, Kaya Limited

Present: Sephora chief experience officer, vice president & head of marketing, Reliance Brands

Sephora has appointed Samyukta Ganesh Iyer in a new role. Iyer has worked across Grey Worldwide, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Lumiere Business Solutions, Parle Agro and Baskin Robbins.

Abhishek Shetty

Previous: Chief marketing officer, Stader Labs

Present: Marketing lead - Swiggy Instamart & Pvt Brands, Swiggy

Swiggy appoints Abhishek Shetty in a new role. He has worked across Emirates Trading agency, Honeywell Middle East, Saatchi & Saatchi, MiD Day Infomedia, BESTSELLER, celio India and Sony Pictures Networks India.

Jaibeer Ahmad

Previous: Chief transformation and growth officer, Havas India

Jaibeer Ahmad has moved on from Havas India, as confirmed to Storyboard18 by the agency. Ahmad has worked across Lowe Lintas and Partners, Ogilvy & Mather, Draft FCB Ulka, Rediffusion Y&R, Samsung Electronics, Saatchi & Saatchi, J. Walter Thompson Company and Cheil Worldwide.

Avik Sarkar

Previous: Regional marketing lead, Middle East, Turkey, Africa, Kellogg Company

Present: Business head - emerging markets South East Asia and South Asia, Mars

Mars has appointed Avik Sarkar in a new role. He has worked across Parle Agro, Emami and ITC.v

Archana Vohra

Previous: Sr director global business group Mid Market and SMB, Meta

Present: Managing director - payments and commerce, Asia Pacific, Google

Google has roped in Archana Vohra in a new role. Vohra has worked across New Delhi Television, Adlabs, Times Internet and Amazon.

Maria Martinez

Previous: Chief operating officer, Cisco

Maria Martinez has moved on from Cisco. Her departure has been announced amidst layoffs at the technology company. She has worked in companies such as At&T Bell Labs, Motorola, Embrace Networks, Microsoft and Salesforce.

Kunal Jerath

Previous: Associate general manager, Bennett Coleman & Co

Present: National marketing head, RedFM

Kunal Jerath will lead RedFM as national marketing head. He has worked across Madison Communications and Dainik Jagran.

Parminder Singh

Previous: Chief commercial officer/Chief Digital Officer, Mediacorp

Present: Chief operating officer, Tatler Asia

Tatler Asia appoints Parminder Singh in a new role. He has worked across HCL, Apple, IBM, Google and Twitter.

Mazen Bahnassy

Previous: Associate business director - influencer marketing, MENA, iCubesWire

Present: Influencer marketing - lead, iCubesWire

iCubesWire has promoted Mazen Bahnassy in a new role. He started his career at Al Hilal Bank and went on to work across Emirates NBD, SempreInter.com, Vamp, Dmenta and ArabyAds.

Navin Gupta

Previous: Managing director, South Asia and MENA, Ripple

Present: Chief executive officer, Crystal Intelligence

Crystal Intelligence has roped in Navin Gupta in a new role. He has worked across Citigroup and HSBC.