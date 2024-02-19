CXO Moves: Exec movements across McDonald's, Ogilvy, VML, OpenAI, Genpact, HMD and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Andrej Karpathy

Previous: Founding member, OpenAI

Andrej Karpathy, who is the founding member of OpenAI and an artificial intelligence researcher, has stepped down from his position at OpenAI. Karpathy began his career at Google as a summer intern and then joined OpenAI as a research scientist. As a senior director of AI at Tesla, he led the computer vision team of Tesla Autopilot.

Hiroshi Yoshizane

Present: Managing director, Bridgestone India

Manufacturing company Bridgestone has appointed Hiroshi Yoshizane as managing director for the India region. Currently, he holds the position of executive vice president - solution business, retail and service business at Bridgestone Tire Solution Japan. Yoshizane will succeed Stefano Sanchini, who took up the position in January 2023 replacing incumbent Parag Satpute.

Ramanathan Balasubramanian

Present: Chief client officer, Ogilvy

B. Ramanathan returns to Ogilvy India as chief client officer. With a career spanning nearly three decades, Ram brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of our industry.

Ram's journey with Ogilvy, started in 1995. He played pivotal roles in Chennai and Hyderabad offices leading to the Mumbai office as the managing partner.

Sunil Gupta

Present: Chief executive officer, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa

Sunil Gupta has been promoted to the position of chief executive officer for Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), effective from April 1. Gupta succeeds Jacques Vermeulen, who will retire after 28 years of service with the Coca-Cola system.

He has worked across EY, Casio India, Bank of America, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages and Coca-Cola FEMSA Philippines.

VML

VML, a worldwide brand, customer experience, and commerce agency, has introduced its leadership team in India. The newly appointed leadership team includes: Bhautik Mithani as the chief financial officer, Jyoti Mahendru as the chief people officer and Pinaki Bhattacharya as the chief strategy and client partnerships officer, VML India.

Shishir Mishra

Previous: Director and head - Stellantis Sales & Marketing Synergy - India, Stellantis

Present: Brand director, Citroen India

Stellantis India, an automobile corporation, has promoted Shishir Mishra to the position of brand director for Citroen in India. Mishra began his career as a marketing executive at Onida and went on to work across Ford Motor Credit Company, ICICI Bank, HDFC Ergo General Insurance, Toyota Financial Services India and Banque PSA Finance.

Shruti Gupta

Previous: Head - commercial subsidiaries group, Citibank India

Present: Vice president and head - CRM, India and South Asia, Visa

Visa the global leader in digital payments announced the appointment of Shruti Gupta as Vice President and Head, Commercial & Money Movement Solutions (CMS), for India and South Asia. In her role, Gupta will head Visa’s business and corporate solutions including Commercial Solutions, Integrated Money Movement and Visa Government Solutions.

Virendra Bansal

Previous: Country head (US Operations), State Bank of India

Present: Managing director and chief executive officer, SBI Capital Markets

SBI Capital Markets has appointed Virendra Bansal in a new role. He started his career with the State Bank of India.

Tathagat Jena

Present: Head of marketing, DTC & Online Biz head - INDIA & APAC , HMD

HMD has elevated Tathagat Jena in a new role. He has worked across McCann Ericson, MAA Bozell India, Maxicare Creative Concepts, Lowe Lintas, Ogilvy & Mather, Leo Burnett, The SPA Group and Samsung Electronics.

Vikas Gupta

Present: Managing director and group CEO, VLCC

VLCC announced that its group chief executive officer, Vikas Gupta, will be elevated to the role of managing director and group CEO, effective immediately. Gupta was appointed Group CEO of VLCC in April 2023.'

Gupta was previously CEO of SuperStore by Nykaa, Nykaa Pro, Nykaa International. He was the chief customer and marketing officer at Flipkart. Gupta's longest stint was with Hindustan Unilever with 21 years spent across Unilever's global markets.

Souvik Datta

Previous: Creative head - North, McCann Worldgroup

Present: Creative head - West and lead for special projects - North, McCann Worldgroup

McCann Worldgroup has elevated Souvik Datta in a new role. Datta has worked across MullenLowe Lintas Group, DDB Mudra Group, TBWA, Contract India, Creativeland Asia and Contract Advertising India.

Murali S

Present: Chief executive officer, Orkla India

Norwegian Industrial Investment firm Orkla ASA’s subsidiary, Orkla India has roped in Murali S as chief executive officer of Eastern, pure spices and masala brand. Hia role will become effective starting April 1, where he will succeed Navas Meeran.

Murali has a stint of over three decades in the arena of telecommunications and consumer goods sector. He has led leadership roles at Vodafone Idea and Blow Past where served as senior vice president and operations director.

Priya Rege Jaggi

Previous: Head - consumer marketing, Instagram and Facebook app

Present: Associate director - marketing, McDonald’s

Priya Rege Jaggi has joined McDonald’s as associate director of marketing. She has worked across Facebook, Instagram, Cipla, Immunoboosters, Clean & Clear, Neutrogena, Stayfree and Listerine.

Vidya Rao

Previous: Chief information officer, Genpact

Present: Chief technology and transformation officer, Genpact

Genpact has elevated Vidya Rao in a new role. She has worked across Blue Chip Computer Consultants, Infosys, Wipro, Cambridge Technology Partners and Accenture.

Sneha Iyer

Previous: Creative director, 22feet Tribal Worldwide

Sneha Iyer, who led 22feet Tribal Worldwide as creative director has stepped down from her position. She is currently serving her notice period.

Iyer, who began her career at Draft FCB Ulka, moved to McCann Worldgroup as art director. Then, she moved to The Design & Print Lab, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, TBWA\Worldwide and Kulture Shop.

Arpit Srivastava

Previous: Senior general manager, Cars24

Present: Head of brand, Cars24

Cars24 has elevated Arpit Srivastava as head of the brand. He has worked across HCL Technologies, Sony India, Bennett Coleman and Co and Samsung India.

Nachiket Deshpande and Sudhir Chaturvedi

On February 13, information technology company, LTIMindtree said it is unlikely to extend the term (which will end next year) of Debashis Chatterjee, the company’s chief executive officer. To fill in the position, LTIMindtree has identified two internal candidates for the top job.

Nachiket Deshpande, chief operating officer, and Sudhir Chaturvedi, president, are touted as the top contenders for the CEO position. This is because the board prefers to have an insider who could handle the responsibilities of the position, stated the report.

Jignesh Shah'

Present: Head - media and digital marketing, Adani Wilmar

Jignesh Shah is leading Adani Wilmar in a new role. He has worked across Vadilal Icecream, YERA Glassware and Wagh Bakri Tea Group.

Jayathirtha Mukund

Present: Head - investor relations and chief risk officer, Allied Blenders and Distillers

Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited has appointed Jayathirtha Mukund as head - investor relations and chief risk officer. The organisation is in the process of an initial public offering.

Prior to joining ABD, Mukund was associated with Raymond Limited, Reliance Communications Ltd., Adventity Global Services, Vodafone Essar Ltd, Stratcap Securities (India) and Zuari.

Nilesh Malani

Previous: Chief marketing officer, Polycab India

Nilesh Malani has stepped down from his position at Polycab India. He has worked in companies like Asian Paints, Castrol India and JSW Steel.

Vandana Kapur

Previous: Country head - human resources, Agilent Technologies

Present: Vice president - human resources, Carlsberg Group

Carlsberg Group has roped in Vandana Kapur in a new role. She has worked across Probe Qualitative Research - Indian Market Research Bureau, Manford Coretech, DSM Anti Infectives, DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals and Centrient Pharmaceuticals.

Gaurav Gokhale

Previous: Chief operating officer, Endemol Shine India

Present: Head of special projects / strategic initiatives - digital, Viacom18

Viacom18 has roped in Gaurav Gokhale in a new role. He has worked across Tata Consultancy Services, Arthur D Little, The Boston Consulting Group, Nimbus Communications and Star TV Network.

Vaibhav Nagpal

Previous: AVP - content acquisition and licensing, Hungama

Present: Head - partner relations and music acquisition, Warner Media

Warner Music India has appointed Vaibhav Nagpal as the new head of partner relations and music acquisition. He has also worked at One97 Communications.

Jasmeet Arora

Previous: Vice president, Paytm

Present: Chief growth officer, Indifi Technologies

Indifi Technologies has appointed Jasmeet Arora in a new role. He has worked across Citifinancial Consumer Finance India, American Express Banking Corp, Pine Labs and PayU.