CXO Moves: Exec movements at Microsoft, L'Oréal, Carat, Nykaa, Mastercard and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Anant Maheshwari

Previous: President, Microsoft India

Anant Maheshwari, who served as the president at Microsoft India has put his papers down. Maheshwari has an experience of 25 years and has worked across McKinsey & Company and Honeywell.

Saloni Shah Javeri

Previous: Head of media, digital and data transformation, L'Oréal India

Present: Chief digital and marketing officer, L'Oréal India

Loreal India has promoted Saloni Shah Javeri to a new role. In her new role, Shah will be responsible for steering the company's digital-first brands to deliver accelerated growth on online platforms and further strengthen the company’s future-ready digital capabilities. Javeri comes with an experience of more than a decade and has worked across GroupM Media India, and joined Loreal as the media manager.

Manasi Narasimhan

Previous: Vice president and head, marketing and communications, South Asia, Mastercard

Manasi Narasimhan has moved on from her respective role. During her stint, she was responsible for overall strategy, objectives, execution and culture at an organisation level. She was also driving revenue for Mastercard through direct and partnership marketing, and strengthening preference with banks and merchant partners.

Narasimhan is armed with an experience of more than a decade and has worked across Hindustan Unilever, Time Warner, Turner International and Godrej Industries.

Sanchayeeta Verma

Previous: Member of the Board of Advisors, Oroprise Solutions, Member Board of Advisors, Fogoo Education

Present: Chief executive officer, Carat India

Denstu’s media agency Carat India has appointed Sanchayeeta Verma as chief executive officer. Verma has an experience of more than two decades and has worked across Kiwi TTK, J Walter Thompson, Lowe Lintas, MindShare, Wavemaker, Oroprise Solutions and Fogoo Education.

Sudipta Paul

Previous: Marketing communications manager, Nykaa

Present: Marketing head, Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics has appointed Sudipta Paul to the role of marketing head. In her new role, her responsibilities involve customer relationship management, marketing management, retail marketing, and digital strategy. Paul comes with an experience of more than a decade and has worked across Lintas Media Group, GroupM, Future Lifestyle Fashions, Arvind Fashions and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail.

Sanjay Sudhakaran

Previous: Managing director, VP Power Systems, Schneider Electric Infra Limited

Present: Managing director - India and South Asia, Johnson Controls-Hitachi

Johnson Controls-Hitachi appoints Sanjay Sudhakaran in a new role. Sudhakaran has an experience of 17 years and has worked across Carrier Corporation, United Technologies and Otis Elevator.

Subhash Kamath

Present: Leadership mentor, Infectious Advertising

Infectious Advertising has roped in Subhash Kamath as a leadership mentor. Kamath is an advertising veteran with forty years of hands-on experience. He has worked across Ogilvy, Grey, Ambience Publicis, Bates and BBH. He has been in top leadership roles where seventeen of which have been as a chief executive officer.

Rohan Naterwalla and Abhinav Sinha

Previous: Creative director, Dentsu Webchutney, co-founder, bedot

Present: Senior creative director and founding member, and creative technologist and founding member, Punt Creatives

Punt Creatives has appointed Rohan Naterwalla and Abhinav Sinha as founding members. Naterwalla has an experience of a decade and has worked across Dentsu Webchutney and The Free Press Journal. Sinha has an experience of more than a decade and has worked across MullenLowe Lintas Group, the LEGO Group, Schell Games, Amazon, Immersion Technologies and Newlit Technologies.

Ami Palan and Yash Thakkar

Previous: Brand and content strategist, PlayerzPot Media; sales and marketing specialist, Aarvi Innovations

Present: Head of marketing and strategy, head of sales, IndiaPlays

IndiaPlays appoints Ami Palan and Yash Thakkar in a new role. In her new role, Palan will lead IndiaPlays' brand strategy and campaign initiatives, with a primary focus on establishing and strengthening the brand's presence in the rapidly evolving online gaming landscape. Palan is armed with an experience of 10 years and has worked across Ergode IT Services, Carpe Diem Social Media Solutions, Bennett Coleman and Co. and Natural Diamond Council.

Thakkar, who brings with him nine years of experience has worked across Internet and Mobile Association of India, Kotak Mahindra Prime and Capital First.

Dheeraj Renganath and Shefali Takalkar

Previous: Executive creative director and co-founder, executive creative director, MagicCircle Communications

Present: Chief creative officer and co-founder, and chief operating officer, MagicCircle Communications

Dheeraj Renganath and Shefali Takalkar will lead MagicCircle Communications in a new role. Renganath has an experience of 18 years and has worked across Contract Advertising, Mccann Erickson, Leo Burnett, Cheil India, Publicis Capital and Lowe Lintas. Takalkar has an experience of more than two decades and has worked across Quantum Communications, Wunderman India, Max Healthcare, National Geographic Channel, JWT, Ogilvy & Mather, M&C Saatchi, and BBH India.