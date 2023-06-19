CXO Moves: Exec movements at PepsiCo, Diageo, Grey Group, Wavemaker, Cheil, and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Anshul Khanna

Previous: Senior director marketing, foods category, India, PepsiCo

Present: Vice president and foods category head, India and South Asia, PepsiCo

Anshul Khanna has been elevated to a new position at PepsiCo. Khanna, who has 21 years of experience started his career at PepsiCo and has held various roles in different capacities.

Deepika Warrier

Previous: Chief marketing officer, Diageo India

Deepika Warrier has moved on from her respective role. Ruchira Jaitly, who serves as the executive vice president will step into her shoes starting from August 1. Warrier has an experience of more than a decade and has worked across PepsiCo India, Pepsi Cola and NourishCo Beverages Limited.

Jailty comes with an experience of three decades and has worked across Unilever India, PepsiCo India, DSM and HMD Global.

Sindhuja Rai

Previous: Senior director, global media investment & AMEA consumer experience, Mondelez International

Present: Chief executive officer, Asia-Pacific, Wavemaker

GroupM’s Wavemaker has appointed Sindhuja Rai in a new role. Rai comes with an experience of more than 25 years and has worked across Madison World, IPG Mediabrands, Starcom Mediavest Group, Havas and MindShare.

Roopam Garg

Previous: Chief executive officer, Dentsu X

Roopam Garg has moved on from his role at Dentsu X. Garg has more than two decades of experience and has worked across Rediffusion Y&R, GroupM and Publicis Groupe.

Narayan Devanathan, the former chief client officer of Dentsu India, has rejloined. He will be taking up a consulting role as group chief strategic advisor. Devanathan was associated with the agency for 11 years before he moved on last year to become National Foundation for India's chief strategy officer.

Shashank Sinha

Previous: Vice president - strategic marketing and business transformation, Eureka Forbes

Shashank Sinha has moved on from his respective role at Eureka Forbes. Armed with more than 25 years of experience, he has served various roles in different capacities within Eureka Forbes.

Madhav Sheth

Previous: Vice president - realme, president - realme international business group

Madhav Sheth has moved on from his respective role. Media reports suggest that he is likely to join Chinese electronics multinational company Huawei. Sheth comes with an experience of two decades and he has worked across Synopsis, Priory Business Group, Perfect Communications and Oppo.

Nimish Agrawal

Previous: SVP and head of marketing and digital sales, Niva Bupa Health Insurance

Present: Executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Niva Bupa Health Insurance

Nimish Agarwal has been promoted to a new role at Niva Bupa Health Insurance. Agrawal comes with an experience of 15 years and has worked across Reebok, Henkel CEE, Britannia, AkzoNobel Decorative Coatings and Naukri.com.

Siddharth Banerjee

Previous: Managing director and SVP, Pearson

Present: Chief executive officer and member of the board, UNIVO

Online program management company UNIVO has brought Siddharth Banerjee on board as the chief executive officer. Further, he is also a member of the board. Banerjee has more than two decades of experience and has worked across Citi India, McCann Worldgroup, Reckitt Benckiser, General Mills, Unilever, Vodafone, Facebook and Games24x7.

Sandipan Bhattacharyya

Present: Chief creative officer, Grey Group

Sandipan Bhattacharyya has been elevated to a new position at Grey Group. In his new position, in addition to India, Bhattacharyya will focus on strengthening the agency’s creative offering across Pakistan and Bangladesh, and provide clients with exceptional creative output to drive business growth. Bhattacharyya comes with an experience of more than two decades and he has worked across Saatchi & Saatchi, Enterprise Nexus and BBDO.

Sumera Dewan

Present: Creative division, Punt Partners

Sumera Dewan has been appointed in a new role at Punt Partners. Her responsibilities will include establishing and driving the creative business for the company. Dewan has been armed with an experience of more than a decade and has worked across JWT, SoHo Square, Dentsu, Jack in the Box Worldwide and Dentsu Webchutney.

Ramya Nagesh

Previous: Group managing director, VMLY&R

Ramya Nagesh has moved on from her respective role. Nagesh is armed with an experience of 15 years and has worked across The Pioneer, Wizcraft International Entertainment, Hanmer MSL and the Glitch.

Tarvinderjit Singh

Previous: Creative head, Famous Innovations

Present: Senior executive creative director, Cheil India

Cheil India has brought Tarvinderjit Singh on board in a new position. Singh is armed with an experience of more than two decades and has worked across Leo Burnett, Ogilvy & Mather, Grey Group, McCann Erickson, TBWA, Rediffusion Y&R, Bates CHI&Partners and Contract Advertising.