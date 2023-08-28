CXO Moves: Exec movements at Wipro, Snap, Viacom18, CaratLane, Castrol and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Brijesh Singh

Previous: AI strategy offering leader, Deloitte Consulting

Present: Global head - AI, Wipro

Wipro has appointed Brijesh Singh in a new role. Singh has worked across IBM, Siemens and Verizon Enterprise Solutions.

Rohit Talwar

Present: Vice president and head - marketing, Castrol India

Castrol India, manufacturer of automotive and industrial lubricants has appointed Rohit Talwar as vice president and head of marketing. Talwar, whose role will be effective beginning from November 1, succeeds Jaya Jamrani who is taking a one year sabbatical. The mandate of Talwar will include steering Castrol’s comprehensive marketing strategies. This is in order to deliver growth and value for their customers and shareholders. Talwar started his career at Navneet Education.

Dileep Raj Singh

Previous: Director, performance marketing, Beaconstac HQ

Present: Head of digital, OMD

OMD has appointed Dileep Raj Singh in a new role. Singh has been a part of companies like Google, Ecselis, Tesco HSC, PHD, Mindshare and Cisco.

Pulkit Trivedi

Previous: Director, India business team, Google Pay, Google

Present: Managing director, Snap

Snap appoints Pulkit Trivedi in a new role. Trivedi will be responsible for leading the organization's Indian operations including driving revenue, supporting partners, and nurturing the creator ecosystem.

He has been a part of organisations like IBM, Microsoft, Intel Corporation and Meta.

Kiran Mani

Previous: General manager and managing director - Android | Google Play - APAC, Google

Present: Chief executive officer - digital, Viacom18

Viacom18 has roped in Kiran Mani in a new role. He has worked across Ogilvy & Mather, IBM and Microsoft Corporation.

Avnish Anand

Previous: Co-founder and chief operating officer, CaratLane

Present: Chief executive officer, CaratLane

CaratLane has promoted Avnish Anand in a new role. Anand has worked across Mirc Electronics, Standard Chartered Bank, DuPont India and MyRefers.

Kavindra Mishra

Previous: Customer care associate and chief commercial officer - external brands and chief executive officer - Home Stop, Shoppers Stop

Present: Executive director and CEO, Shoppers Stop

Shoppers Stop has promoted Kavindra Mishra in a new role. He has worked across Cadbury India, Nokia India, Pepe Jeans London, House of Anita Dongre and Confederation of Indian Industry.

Taru Kapoor

Previous: General manager - South Asia, South East Asia and Turkey - Tinder, Match Group

Taru Kapoor has moved on from her respective role at Tinder. Kapoor has worked across Bechtel, The Boston Consulting Group, Sequoia Capital India and Pocket Gems.

Nikhil Narayanan

Previous: Creative head, Tata Consultancy Services

Present: Creative head, Pine Labs

Fintech company Pine Labs has brought Nikhil Narayanan on board. He has worked across Origami Creative Concepts, Ogilvy & Mather, McCann and Grey Group.

Sunil Lulla

Previous: Chief executive officer, BARC India

Present: Chairman - Reputation Advisory, Astrum

Sunil Lulla has joined Astrum as chairman - reputation advisory. Over the years, he has been a part of J.Walter Thompson, MTV India, Diageo, United Distillers, Sony Entertainment Television, Times Television Network, Bennett & Coleman, GREY Group and Balaji Telefilms.

Vedansh Kumar

Previous: Creative lead, Zomato

Present: Head of brand marketing, boAt Lifestyle