Deepak Jain steps down as Ather Energy’s chief financial officer; Sohil Parekh to succeed

Deepak Jain, who led electric vehicle maker Ather Energy as chief financial officer, will be moving on from the company after a four-year stint. Sohil Parekh, who is currently the vice president - senior financial controller, will succeed Jain from April 1.

Jain started his career at EY and went on to work across Procter & Gamble, Apple and First Advantage. Parekh began his career at sai InfoSystem, Motif, Azure Knowledge Corporation and Claris Lifesciences.

In the next 12 months, Ather Energy is gearing up for its initial public offering (IPO). This is closer on the heels of its rival Ola Electric, which has recently filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator.

This announcement also comes two months after Hero MotoCorp, automobile company, which is also a lead investor in Ather, announced that it would buy an additional stake up to Rs 140 crore.