Nilay Chandra moves on from EV-maker Ather Energy

In early September, two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp said it had got the board's approval to invest Rs 550 crore into Ather Energy, in which it is an existing investor. "The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on September 4, 2023, has approved an investment of up to INR 550 crore (Rupees five hundred fifty crores), in the Rights issue of Ather Energy Private Limited," The NSE filing by Hero MotoCorp said. Industry sources said that Ather Energy is mulling an IPO by 2024. During Chandra's stint at Ather, he led the growth stage of the brand achieving a 4x growth over last year with a market share increase of 2.5 percent, while driving the category to a 192 percent growth rate. Chandra's experience was across, sales strategy, retail financing, P&L management, customer insight, cross-functional team leadership, business intelligence and analytics. He joined the Hero MotoCorp-backed Ather Energy in 2019.