Dentsu Creative India hires Aneesh Jaisinghani as senior group executive creative director

Dentsu Creative India has appointed Aneesh Jaisinghani as senior group executive creative director. He will be reporting to Joy Mohanty, chief creative officer - North, Dentsu Creative India.

Jaisinghani will responsible for the agency's key clients such as Maruti Suzuki and Pernod-Ricard brands. Prior to this, Jaisinghani was the senior executive creative director at Cheil India, where he successfully led Samsung's mobile business. With a career spanning over 20 years, he has worked with agencies such as Lintas, Grey, Contract, and Bates.

Speaking on the appointment, Mohanty said, “Aneesh is amongst the finest designers in the country. He has consistently spearheaded groundbreaking projects for Samsung Mobiles, a brand known for its tech-forwardness and innovation. Additionally, he has been a driving force behind numerous award-winning purpose-driven initiatives. This unique blend makes him an invaluable leader to lead the charge in our pursuit of Modern Creativity.”