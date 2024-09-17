DEPT appoints Andrew Dimitriou as Global Chief Client & Growth Officer

Global digital agency DEPT appoints industry leader Andrew Dimitriou as its Global Chief Client & Growth Officer who also becomes a partner of the company. He will oversee the agency’s global growth, marketing, and client service teams, focusing on delivering pioneering customer experiences, campaigns, and solutions. He will join and become a member of the company’s executive team.
“Coming from a creative agency, I’m impressed by DEPT®'s ability to build long-term partnerships that unlock growth for some of the world’s most ambitious brands, like eBay, Google, and Netflix,” said Dimitriou.
He added, “Our conversations have shown me the incredible potential of integrating tech and marketing, putting DEPT® at the forefront of using data and AI in new, groundbreaking ways. This is where the industry's future is headed, and DEPT is leading the charge. I’m thrilled to contribute to this exciting growth journey.”
Dimitriou brings 25+ years of experience at global networks transforming global businesses with experience in North America, Latin America, Asia, and Europe. He has led client teams for major brands in industries like FMCG, HealthCare, and Technology. Most recently, he was the EMEA CEO for 7 years at VMLY&R where he led a network of 4500 and was nominated as Campaign Agency Leader of the Year 2021, 2022, 2023. Andrew is based in Europe and will report to Dimi Albers, Global CEO.
Dimi Albers, Global CEO at DEPT, said, “Andrew is a truly global leader, and he brings a deep understanding of the broadness of our services and a breadth of experience in delivering those services to clients at a global scale. On top of that, he is a charismatic, empathetic human who wants to build a culture of creativity and innovation, which is exactly what we’re all about here. I am super excited to get to work together.”