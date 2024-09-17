            
      Carolina Dybeck Happe joins Microsoft as EVP and COO in newly created role

      Carolina Dybeck Happe will be a part of the senior leadership team and will report to Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer, Microsoft.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 17, 2024 8:46 AM
      Carolina Dybeck Happe will lead teams with engineering and operational capabilities to work across the businesses to improve security, quality, and delivery to customers by simplifying and improving processes and enhancing operational excellence. (Image source: Microsoft blog)

      Carolina Dybeck Happe, who led GE as SVP and CFO, has joined Microsoft as executive vice president and chief operations officer in a newly created role. Happe will leverage expertise in global transformation at scale, digitization, and continued improvement to accelerate AI-based transformation across the company.

      She will lead teams with engineering and operational capabilities to work across the businesses to improve security, quality, and delivery to customers by simplifying and improving processes and enhancing operational excellence. Happe will create value through continuous improvement by enabling the flywheel between customer needs, technology innovation, and business impact.

      Happe will be a part of the senior leadership team and will report to Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer, Microsoft.

      Commenting on her appointment, Nadella stated, "I’ve come to admire Carolina through her work as a global business leader, including most recently her role in leading GE’s historic turnaround. She is recognized for her ability to drive transformational change at scale while delivering improved customer experiences and faster time to value. Carolina will partner with the SLT to help us drive continuous business process improvement across all our organizations and accelerate our company-wide AI transformation, increasing value to customers and partners."

      He further added, "As part of this transition, the Commerce + Ecosystems organization in Cloud + AI, the Microsoft Digital organization in Experiences + Devices, and the Microsoft Business Operations organization in Finance will move to report to Carolina. These teams are doing mission-critical work for us with high ambition plans on how to empower our partners, customers, and employees with world class technology and experiences."

      Happe started her career at EF Education First and went on to work across Establish, ASSA ABLOY Group, and A.P. Moller.


      First Published on Sep 17, 2024 8:34 AM

