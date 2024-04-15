Diageo India’s Shweta Jain quits; Jain was the chief business development officer

Shweta Jain, Chief business development officer: Luxury Reserve and Craft – India and South Asia at Diageo has stepped down.

Jain announced the movement in a LinkedIn post that started off with John Legend and Rajakumari’s Walker/ Walkers and Co anthem.

“Marked my last days at Diageo this week and spent them well with people who fuel it all. You have all left me with huge gratitude for your partnership in every dimension possible. Teams, stakeholders, colleagues who walk the talk, learn and unlearn , challenge, equally get challenged and yet prevail. A gigantic thanks for every bit of the enrichment that I leave with,” read an excerpt from the post.

On what’s next for her she said, “A new chapter you say… I say its time for a new book! Very excited for the leap on the horizon... but for now, it's all about a wee savour the pause!”