Former HUL Chairman Susim Mukul Datta passes away

Susim Mukul Datta, who rose through the ranks of Hindustan Unilever to become its chairman and later held leadership positions across India’s corporate landscape, died in Mumbai. He was a pivotal figure in Indian industry, guiding the consumer goods giant as chairman from 1990 to 1996 after beginning his career there in the 1950s.
Over the course of his career, Datta served in leadership roles at several companies, including as non-executive chairman of IL&FS Investment Managers and chairing institutions such as the Administrative Staff College of India and Philips India. His corporate stewardship extended to Castrol India, Deutsche Postbank Home Finance, and Tata TD Waterhouse Securities, among others.
Beyond the boardroom, Datta was deeply engaged with industry bodies, serving as president of the Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India, the Council of EU Chambers of Commerce in India, and the Bombay Chamber of Commerce & Industry. He also chaired the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore.
Datta studied at Presidency College and the University of Calcutta, institutions that shaped a leader who would go on to leave an imprint on India’s business landscape.