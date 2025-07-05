            

Former HUL Chairman Susim Mukul Datta passes away

Susim Mukul Datta began his career with HUL in the 1950s and climbed up the ladder to hold the position of chairman from 1990 to 1996.

By  Storyboard18Jul 6, 2025 8:53 AM
Former HUL Chairman Susim Mukul Datta passes away
In his career, Susim Mukul Datta has held leadership roles in over 21 companies. He has held the position of non-executive chairman of IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd., and chairmanship for Administrative Staff College of India, Tata Trustee, CHR Global (HR) Services, Peerless General Finance & Investment and Philips India. (Image Source: Wordpress)

Susim Mukul Datta, who rose through the ranks of Hindustan Unilever to become its chairman and later held leadership positions across India’s corporate landscape, died in Mumbai. He was a pivotal figure in Indian industry, guiding the consumer goods giant as chairman from 1990 to 1996 after beginning his career there in the 1950s.

Over the course of his career, Datta served in leadership roles at several companies, including as non-executive chairman of IL&FS Investment Managers and chairing institutions such as the Administrative Staff College of India and Philips India. His corporate stewardship extended to Castrol India, Deutsche Postbank Home Finance, and Tata TD Waterhouse Securities, among others.

Beyond the boardroom, Datta was deeply engaged with industry bodies, serving as president of the Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India, the Council of EU Chambers of Commerce in India, and the Bombay Chamber of Commerce & Industry. He also chaired the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore.

Datta studied at Presidency College and the University of Calcutta, institutions that shaped a leader who would go on to leave an imprint on India’s business landscape.


Tags
First Published on Jul 5, 2025 4:12 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Don’t need more people who agree with everything: Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal’s leadership test

Don’t need more people who agree with everything: Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal’s leadership test

Brand Makers

Zomato names Aditya Mangla as CEO of Food Delivery

Zomato names Aditya Mangla as CEO of Food Delivery

Brand Makers

JSW Paints elevates Ashish Rai to CEO, Decorative Paints

JSW Paints elevates Ashish Rai to CEO, Decorative Paints

Brand Makers

Nilesh Mazumdar steps down as CEO of Sheela Foam

Nilesh Mazumdar steps down as CEO of Sheela Foam

Brand Makers

Balance, Boundaries and Burnout: JSW MG Motor’s Udit Malhotra on building a sustainable career

Balance, Boundaries and Burnout: JSW MG Motor’s Udit Malhotra on building a sustainable career

Brand Makers

BMW Group clocks 10% rise in sales in H1 2025, EVs see 234% rise YoY

BMW Group clocks 10% rise in sales in H1 2025, EVs see 234% rise YoY

Brand Makers

WPP's Communications & Corporate Affairs' Director Chris Wade steps down

WPP's Communications & Corporate Affairs' Director Chris Wade steps down