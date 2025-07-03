‘Didn’t imagine we’d be here’: Darpan Sanghvi of Good Glamm apologizes for unpaid salaries

The Good Glamm Group, a once high-flying content-to-commerce company operating across India, Dubai, Singapore, and the USA, is now facing a severe financial crisis marked by delayed salaries, closed offices, and increasing employee unrest. Managing Director and CEO Darpan Sanghvi issued a public apology on LinkedIn, acknowledging the company’s failure to pay its employees on time.

The apology came amid mounting concerns about the company’s cash flow. Storyboard18 had earlier reported that around 150 employees across key functions — including branding, sales, technology, and product development — were impacted by the delayed salary payments. April salaries are still pending and are now expected only by late May or early June, according to sources.

In his LinkedIn post published from the company’s official page, Sanghvi provided insight into the company’s ongoing struggles. “Late last year, at the end of our funding cycle, we were on the verge of selling one of our brands, a transaction that would have provided the funds we needed to secure our future. Everything was done, but just before we could sign and secure Good Glamm, the CEO of the acquiring company stepped down at the last moment, and the deal fell through. It was a gut punch out of nowhere that sent us scrambling for funding and securing a lifeline,” he wrote.

The failed deal triggered a cascade of financial setbacks. “This set off a chain of financial strain resulting in salary disruptions and operational payment disruptions that directly impacted business and made generating cash flows hard. And raising money even harder,” Sanghvi said. “Since then, we have been trying everything possible to generate cash to pay our employees, and also keep the business operational, so that we are able to raise funds to bring the business back on its feet.”

The Good Glamm Group has taken drastic cost-cutting measures, including closing its Kurla West office in Mumbai and permanently shutting down its Delhi facility in Vasant Kunj. Meanwhile, several former employees allege they have not received formal experience letters, and some have withheld company-issued laptops until dues and documentation are settled.

Acknowledging the distress caused, Sanghvi said: “As days have turned to weeks and weeks into months, everyone’s frustration has grown. We’ve been sending regular updates via email, but the progress is slow… There may be delays, but we are here for you and doing our best.”

He further assured stakeholders that restructuring discussions with lenders are underway. “The road ahead won’t be easy, and it won’t be overnight. I’m doing everything in my power to bring this to a resolution.”