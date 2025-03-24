Disney bets big on AI: CEO Bob Iger hails new tech as 'most powerful' ever seen

Walt Disney Company's Chief Executive Officer, Bob Iger, has praised the Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology that the company has begun to utilize extensively. He noted that AI will likely play a significant role in the company's future.

During the recently held 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Iger added that the company is also proceeding cautiously to protect its characters, stories, creatives, and customers from AI.

According to Iger, while AI is normally viewed as the equivalent of the ultimate sin in show business, Disney will respect its artists despite the advent of this new technology.

"AI may be the most powerful technology that our company has ever seen, including its ability to enhance and enable consumers to access, experience, and enjoy our entertainment," Iger added, "Given the speed that it is developing, we’re taking precautions to make sure of three things: One, that our IP is being protected. That’s incredibly important. Second, that our creators are being respected, and last, that our customers are being considered and valued, particularly as this technology emerges rapidly".

Further, Iger confirmed that Disney park expansion plans are moving forward worldwide.

During the earnings call, he said, "Last year we talked about our plans to turbocharge growth in this segment through strategic investments. Today I’m proud to share some of what we’ve been up to. Right now, we have more projects underway around the world than at any time in our history".

Some of the key Disney projects include Magic Kingdom, which is undergoing its largest expansion ever, inspired by Cars and villain-themed land.

Additionally, a Monsters Inc. themed land coming to Hollywood Studios, and Tropical Americas land is coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Moreover, The Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure will be doubled in size.

“All of these projects, as well as our $1.5 billion investment in Epic Games to bring a transformational new games and entertainment universe to Fortnite, reinforce how we are giving consumers the opportunity to experience our popular IP in exciting and innovative ways,” he said.

Meanwhile, Disney is in search of Iger's successor. Iger has served as the head of the company for 18 of the last 20 years. He stepped down as CEO of Disney in 2020 after 15 years there, serving as executive chair for another year. However, in late 2022, Disney’s board dismissed Iger’s appointed successor, Bob Chapek, and requested Iger return. Iger’s current contract with Disney will expire in 2026.

Walt Disney reported a 4.8% increase in revenue to $24.69 billion in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.

The Total paid Disney+ subscriptions stand at 124.6 million, compared with 125.3 million at the end of the company’s fiscal fourth quarter. Total Hulu subscriptions rose 3% during the period to 53.6 million.