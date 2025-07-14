1,609 applications in 48 hours: Dolly Chaiwala's franchise dream goes viral

Nagpur's internet-famous tea seller Sunil Patil, better known as Dolly Chaiwala, is brewing more than just tea these days.

Just two days after announcing his plans to franchise his unique tea brand, Dolly has already received 1,609 applications from across the country.

The viral sensation, known for his flamboyant serving style and recent Instagram-fuelled collaboration with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, has turned his humble tea cart into what he calls "India's first viral street brand." His announcement - a mix of business opportunity and social message - quickly set social media abuzz.

In an emotional statement addressing both his rapid rise and the backlash he's faced, Dolly reflected on his journey from the streets of Nagpur to nationwide fame. "I didn't get the chance to go to school like many others," he said. "But I spent 20 years behind my tea cart, in the sun and rain, through bad days and good, hoping that one day things might change. I never gave up."

While critics have questioned his lack of formal education, Dolly made it clear that his story isn't about credentials, but about resilience. "People can laugh at me or call me names,” he said. “But if even one boy or girl with no money, no degree, and no connections sees my story and believes that they can build something of their own - then every insult is worth it.”

His franchise rollout, shared through Instagram stories, includes three models: a cart stall priced at Rs 4.5-6 lakh, a store model at Rs 20-22 lakh, and a flagship cafe between Rs 39-43 lakh. The application link has since garnered thousands of entries from aspiring entrepreneurs and chai lovers across India.

Dolly’s post announcing the launch read: “It’s India’s first viral street brand, and now… it’s a business opportunity. From carts to flagship cafes, we’re launching nationwide and looking for real people with real passion to carry this dream forward. If you’ve ever wanted to build something big, something desi, something truly legendary — this is your moment. Limited cities. Unlimited chai. Applications open now.”