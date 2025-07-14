            
Aditya Birla owned Sabyasachi Couture names Manish Chopra as CEO

Manish Chopra's most recent role was as a senior leader at Shein India.

By  Storyboard18Jul 14, 2025 8:48 AM
Manish Chopra began his career at Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals and PwC as senior analyst where he was elevated to managing consultant. (Image Source: Moneycontrol)

Sabyasachi Couture, the luxury fashion house majority-owned by India’s Aditya Birla Group, has appointed Manish Chopra as its new chief executive, according to a report in ET. The move comes as the domestic retail market shows renewed momentum, with homegrown luxury brands like Manish Malhotra and Gaurav Gupta also seeking to expand their global footprint.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited acquired a 51 percent stake in Sabyasachi Couture in 2021.

Chopra joins Sabyasachi from Shein India, where he was a senior leader under Reliance Retail’s partnership with the Chinese fast-fashion platform. He brings a varied background in technology, retail and consumer markets, having begun his career at Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals and PwC, before taking on roles at Oracle and Microsoft, where he was chief operating and marketing officer in Indonesia.

An entrepreneur as well, Chopra previously founded Zovi.com and co-founded Little Internet, and later led partnerships for Meta in India, overseeing business development across Facebook’s family of products.

His appointment signals Aditya Birla’s intention to scale Sabyasachi’s operations further, as Indian luxury brands look to position themselves in the global market while meeting rising domestic demand.


First Published on Jul 14, 2025 8:36 AM

