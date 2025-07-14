            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • karnataka-hc-quashes-criminal-case-against-hul-ceo-in-food-safety-row-cites-lack-of-corporate-prosecution-74385

Karnataka HC quashes criminal case against HUL CEO in food safety row, cites lack of corporate prosecution

Delivering the verdict on July 3, Justice JM Khazi held that under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, an individual officer cannot be prosecuted unless the company is first made a party to the case.

By  Storyboard18Jul 14, 2025 12:57 PM
Karnataka HC quashes criminal case against HUL CEO in food safety row, cites lack of corporate prosecution
Karnataka High Court quashed criminal proceedings against Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) CEO Rohit Jawa, in a case alleging pesticide contamination in Horlicks biscuit

The Karnataka High Court quashed criminal proceedings against Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) CEO Rohit Jawa, in a case alleging pesticide contamination in Horlicks biscuits, on grounds that the company itself was not arraigned as an accused.

Delivering the verdict on July 3, Justice JM Khazi held that under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, an individual officer cannot be prosecuted unless the company is first made a party to the case. Citing Section 66 of the FSS Act, the Court ruled that the presence of the company is a prerequisite to hold any of its officers vicariously liable.

“Admittedly, in the present case, the company is not arraigned as an accused and therefore, the petitioner who is sole accused cannot be proceeded against,” the order stated.

The case stemmed from a 2023 complaint by a BBMP Food Safety Officer, who claimed that a sample of Horlicks biscuits collected from a Bengaluru supermarket contained chlorpyrifos levels exceeding permissible limits under the Food Safety and Standards (Contaminants, Toxins and Residues) Regulations, 2011.

The prosecution, however, named only Jawa as the accused, bypassing HUL entirely. Jawa’s legal team, led by advocate Ahaan Mohan, argued that this violated settled legal standards, and that applicable safety norms referred to raw ingredients, not finished processed foods like biscuits.

The High Court concurred, noting that the trial court had taken cognisance in a mechanical manner without adequate reasoning and ignored established precedent in similar cases involving HUL, PepsiCo and Reckitt Benckiser.

“The presence of the company is necessary in order to hold such person liable,” the Court reiterated, underlining that vicarious liability cannot be invoked in isolation.

While quashing the proceedings against Jawa, the Court left the door open for further action, granting the BBMP liberty to refile the complaint, this time naming Hindustan Unilever Ltd as an accused if deemed appropriate.


Tags
First Published on Jul 14, 2025 12:08 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

ShareChat's Gaurav Jain joins InMobi Advertising as Head - Revenue, APAC

ShareChat's Gaurav Jain joins InMobi Advertising as Head - Revenue, APAC

Brand Makers

Dilip Piramal, family sell 32% stake of VIP Industries to Multiples Consortium

Dilip Piramal, family sell 32% stake of VIP Industries to Multiples Consortium

Brand Makers

Bobby Deol becomes brand ambassador of J. Hampstead

Bobby Deol becomes brand ambassador of J. Hampstead

Brand Makers

Ola Electric losses widen to Rs 428 crore in Q1 FY26 YoY; Auto, cell sales plunge 94.7%

Ola Electric losses widen to Rs 428 crore in Q1 FY26 YoY; Auto, cell sales plunge 94.7%

Brand Makers

Harsh Mariwala rallies Marico behind brands and purpose in race to double revenues

Harsh Mariwala rallies Marico behind brands and purpose in race to double revenues

Brand Makers

Anupam Mittal warns against deep-tech push, calls for practical AI skilling for real jobs

Anupam Mittal warns against deep-tech push, calls for practical AI skilling for real jobs

Brand Makers

Aditya Birla owned Sabyasachi Couture names Manish Chopra as CEO

Aditya Birla owned Sabyasachi Couture names Manish Chopra as CEO