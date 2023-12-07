Duroflex Group onboards Sridhar Balakrishnan as group CEO

Duroflex, a leading brand in sleep and comfort solutions category has made Sridhar Balakrishnan as the group CEO of Duroflex Group. This strategic move aligns with the company's vision to transition from a family-run business to a more corporate and professionally managed organization.

Balakrishnan will play a critical role in unifying the management and growth strategies of both the in-house brands under Duroflex Group – Duroflex and Sleepyhead. By consolidating leadership under one executive, the company aims to streamline decision-making processes and further synergize the collective strengths of the brands.

Balakrishnan began his career at Marico, where he dedicated 17 years and grew to the role of chief operating officer for clusters across South Asia, Middle East & Africa. During his tenure at Marico, Balakrishnan managed the P&L of international business units, overseeing sales, business finance, and supply chain for the India business.

Following his successful stint at Marico, Balakrishnan took on the position of president and head of distribution at Star India after which he served as the MD and CEO at ACC Cement.

Commenting on his appointment, Mathew Chandy, CMD, Duroflex, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Sridhar as the Group CEO for Duroflex Group. As we continue to grow and scale, it is critical for us to transition into a more professionally run organization, bringing in outside experience and perspective. Sridhar's wealth of experience and strategic acumen aligns well with our vision. With his leadership, we are confident in taking Duroflex to a larger playing field, solidifying our position as a key player in the industry. We look forward to his guidance and expertise in steering Duroflex toward greater heights.”

Balakrishnan added, “Duroflex has been in the forefront of driving the sleep solutions industry and I’m delighted to join a team of committed individuals bringing innovation to this category. One of my key goals is to help with putting together efficient processes and systems to drive synergies across verticals. Together, we will not only consolidate our leadership in the market but also explore new avenues for growth and sustainability.”