Gopal Snacks aims for Rs 1,750-1,800 crore revenue in FY26

Namkeen and chips maker Gopal Snacks has targeted revenue growth of 18-20% in fiscal year 2026. According to the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Rigan Raithatha, they have envisaged a revenue growth in the range of Rs 1,750-Rs 1,800 crore. Raithatha has targeted a 25% growth in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) in absolute terms in the current fiscal year.
The company recorded a revenue of Rs 317 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, impacted by to fire incident that took place at the Rajkot factory. According to the CFO, the fire caused an exceptional loss of Rs 47.2 crore and an estimated revenue loss of Rs 80-100 crore due to more than 100 days of disruption.
Additionally, the company was hit by high raw material costs due to a steep rise in import duty on palm oil to 25% by the Indian government.
However, Raithatha said that prices of palm oil have started to decline in the current quarter of FY26 (April-June), bringing a positive shift in the cost structure for the company.
Gopal Snacks reported a net loss of Rs 39.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 26.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. The sales declined 9.75% to Rs 316.73 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 350.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
The market capitalisation of Gopal Snacks stands at Rs 3,991 crore as of May 26.