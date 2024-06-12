            

      Ex-Pharmeasy marketing VP Saumil Parekh joins hBits as CMO

      With over 12 years of experience across FMCG, IT, and e-commerce sectors, Saumil Parekh has held key roles in Infosys, Colgate, and other firms

      By  Storyboard18Jun 12, 2024 11:22 AM
      Saumil Parekh, CMO, hBits

      Fractional ownership platform hBits on Wednesday announced the appointment of Saumil Parekh as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Previously, Saumil led the marketing, growth, and revenue vertical at Pharmeasy.

      hBits said that Saumil will focus on cementing the company’s position in the Proptech space. He will oversee marketing activities across all functions, including brand, growth, retention, and creative functions, Parekh said.

      With over 12 years of experience across FMCG, IT, and e-commerce sectors, Saumil has held key roles in Infosys, Colgate, and other firms.

      "We are confident that Saumil's innovative approach and strategic vision will elevate hBits to new heights and solidify our leadership in the Proptech industry," hBits founder & CEO, Shiv Parekh said.

      Parek on joining hBits said he would establish the company as the "leading and trusted" brand in the Proptech space.

      “Joining hBits presents a remarkable opportunity to contribute to the company’s mission of transforming the commercial real estate investment landscape," he added.

      hBits is a fractional ownership platform that enables investors to invest in high-yield, Grade-A commercial spaces at a ticket size of Rs 25 lakh. The platform aims to offer an average rental yield of up to 10% with an expected IRR of up to 18% with its Grade A commercial assets.


      First Published on Jun 12, 2024 11:22 AM

