            
      • Home
      • brand-makers
      • biocons-kiran-mazumdar-shaw-rings-nasdaq-bell-for-nieces-bicara-therapeutics-billion-dollar-debut-43383

      Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw rings Nasdaq bell for niece's Bicara Therapeutics' Billion-Dollar debut

      Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw beams with pride as her niece, Claire Mazumdar, leads Bicara Therapeutics to a successful billion-dollar IPO at Nasdaq.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 27, 2024 12:38 PM
      Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw rings Nasdaq bell for niece's Bicara Therapeutics' Billion-Dollar debut
      Claire Mazumdar's Boston-based biopharmaceutical company, Bicara Therapeutics, made a billion-dollar debut, with both women celebrating the significant milestone by ringing the opening bell. (Left to Right: Claire Mazumdar, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw)

      Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, founder and chairperson of Biocon, shared a moment of personal and professional pride on Wednesday, accompanying her niece Claire Mazumdar at the Nasdaq stock exchange in New York City. Claire Mazumdar's Boston-based biopharmaceutical company, Bicara Therapeutics, made a billion-dollar debut, with both women celebrating the significant milestone by ringing the opening bell.

      Mazumdar-Shaw expressed her excitement on social media, writing, "Thrilled to be present at ringing the opening bell for Bicara Therapeutics' debut on Nasdaq exchange. So very proud of my amazing niece Claire Mazumdar... I am bursting with pride to see Indian innovation being valued in the world's most respected stock exchange." Claire Mazumdar, the founding CEO of Bicara, led the company to this momentous occasion, marking a major achievement in her entrepreneurial journey.

      Bicara Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is focused on developing bifunctional therapies aimed at treating patients with solid tumors. The company's lead drug, ficerafusp alfa, is currently undergoing an early-stage study in the US in combination with Merck's cancer therapy, Keytruda, to treat head and neck cancers.

      The successful IPO marks a new chapter for the company, which plans to use part of the proceeds to fund a mid-to-late stage clinical trial for ficerafusp alfa, expected to commence by late 2024 or early 2025.


      Tags
      First Published on Sep 27, 2024 12:38 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Swiggy IPO: Co-founders Sriharsha Majety, Nandan Reddy remuneration revealed

      Swiggy IPO: Co-founders Sriharsha Majety, Nandan Reddy remuneration revealed

      Brand Makers

      Don’t call dark stores ‘dark store’, says BSC founder Shantanu Deshpande. Here’s why.

      Don’t call dark stores ‘dark store’, says BSC founder Shantanu Deshpande. Here’s why.

      Brand Makers

      Kinetic Green appoints Manav Mehra as Senior Executive Vice President - 2-Wheeler SBU

      Kinetic Green appoints Manav Mehra as Senior Executive Vice President - 2-Wheeler SBU

      Brand Makers

      Google's CEO answers questions generated by Perplexity

      Google's CEO answers questions generated by Perplexity

      Brand Makers

      From collapse to clarity: Anupam Mittal's journey through crisis

      From collapse to clarity: Anupam Mittal's journey through crisis

      Brand Makers

      Hanif Kureshi, former adman and St+art India cofounder, dies at 41

      Hanif Kureshi, former adman and St+art India cofounder, dies at 41

      Brand Makers

      Unicommerce appoints Pranay Kale as Head of Sales, Vaibhav Mehrotra as Marketing Head

      Unicommerce appoints Pranay Kale as Head of Sales, Vaibhav Mehrotra as Marketing Head