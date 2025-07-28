            
Zivame's Khatija Lokhandwala joins Fireside Ventures as Head of Marketing

Prior to this, Khatija Lokhandwala led Zivame as head - brand marketing.

By  Storyboard18Jul 28, 2025 11:34 AM
Khatija Lokhandwala began her career at Pantaloon Retail India, and then joined CavinKare Private Limited as a trainee, where she was then elevated to senior brand manager - Spinz Talcum powder.

Khatija Lokhandwala, who led Zivame as head - brand marketing, has joined Fireside Ventures as head of marketing.

In a note, she shared, "What drew me to Fireside was its clarity—about the kind of brands it believes in, the founders it chooses to back, and the principles it’s grounded in. At the heart of it is a simple idea: that doing good and building enduring businesses aren’t at odds—they’re deeply connected. That philosophy—The Value of Good—isn’t just something they say. It shapes how decisions are made, how partnerships are built, and how value is created over the long term."

Lokhandwala began her career at Pantaloon Retail India, and then joined CavinKare Private Limited as a trainee, where she was then elevated to senior brand manager - Spinz Talcum powder. She also headed Jyothi Laboratories as group product manager, and was also the senior brand manager - confectionery portfolio at INBISCO.


